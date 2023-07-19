Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.56K Followers

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shannon Drage - Director of Investor Relations

Harris Simmons - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Burdiss - Chief Financial Officer

Scott McLean - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

John Pancari - Evercore ISI

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Nick Moutafakis - KBW

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Zions Bancorp Q2 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Shannon Drage, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Shannon. You may begin.

Shannon Drage

Thank you, Alicia, and good evening. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our 2023 second quarter earnings.

As many of you know, our long-term Director of Investor Relations, James Abbott, has decided to pursue a self-employment opportunity and we wish him well. My name is Shannon Drage, and I am the Interim Director until a permanent replacement for James is selected.

I would like to remind you that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, although actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to review the disclaimer in our press release or the slide deck on Slide 2 dealing with forward-looking information and the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which applies equally to statements made during this call. A copy of the earnings release, as well as the slide deck are available on zionsbancorporation.com.

For our agenda today, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harris Simmons, will provide opening remarks. Following Harris' comments, Paul Burdiss, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial results. Also with us today are Scott McLean, President and Chief Operating Officer, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.