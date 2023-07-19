Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2023 7:56 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.56K Followers

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rich Kinder - Executive Chairman

Steve Kean - Chief Executive Officer

Kim Dang - President

David Michels - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Ashley - President, CO2 & Energy Transition Ventures

Sital Mody - President, Natural Gas Pipelines

Dax Sanders - President, Products Pipelines

Conference Call Participants

Brian Reynolds - UBS

Colton Bean - TPH and Company

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Michael Blum - Well Fargo

Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bernstein

Neel Mitra - Bank of America

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Operator

Welcome to the Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. All participants are in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rich Kinder, Executive Chairman of Kinder Morgan. You may begin.

Rich Kinder

Thank you, Jordan. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you as we always do that KMI's earnings release today and this call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. Before making any investment decisions, we strongly encourage you to read our full disclosures on forward-looking statements and use of non-GAAP financial measures set forth at the end of our earnings release as well as review our latest filings with the SEC for important material assumptions. Expectations and risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in such forward-looking statements.

About the most

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.