Westport Fuel Systems: Proposed JV With Volvo Is Positive But Risk Of Near-Term Dilution Remains

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Shares rallied to new multi-month highs after the company disclosed a letter of intent to contribute its HPDI fuel system technology to a new joint venture with key customer Volvo Group.
  • With Volvo expected to acquire 45% of the proposed joint venture for approximately $28 million, the company's HPDI assets would be valued at $62.2 million.
  • Depending on the performance of the joint venture, Volvo has committed to invest up to an additional $45 million.
  • Reaching definitive agreements with Volvo will be crucial for the company as the current rate of cash usage would result in remaining liquidity being down to just $20 million by the end of this year.
  • Even when considering the positive implications of the proposed joint venture with Volvo and market participants' vastly increased risk appetite, I would advise investors to remain on the sidelines due to the likelihood of additional, near-term dilution.

Note:

I have covered Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, shares of Westport Fuel Systems or "Westport" rallied to new multi-month highs after the company

Henrik Alex
I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
Dinesh S
Yesterday, 9:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.16K)
Looks like almost all companies which were about to go bankrupt, everything finally working out for them to survive.
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Yesterday, 9:21 PM
Comments (3.22K)
Like Cummins, Volvo brings the gravitas and credibility that WORSTPORT Lacks.

But WORSTPORT remains a struggling, niche auto parts supplier. One recall would wipe out WORSTPORT, but not Volvo.

If the LOI doesn't become a real deal, then I don't see WPRT being much more than a small, struggling niche auto parts supplier worth about $1.00 / share.
