Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2023 8:34 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Spencer Wang - VP, Finance, IR & Corporate Development

Ted Sarandos - Co-CEO

Greg Peters - Co-CEO

Spencer Neumann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Reif Erlich - Bank of America

Spencer Wang

Hello, and welcome to the Netflix Q2 2023 Earnings Interview. I'm Spencer Wang, VP of Finance, IR and Corporate Development. Joining me today are Co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos; and Greg Peters; and CFO, Spence Neumann. Our interviewer this quarter is Jessica Reif Ehrlich from Bank of America. As a reminder, we'll be making forward-looking statements and actual results may vary.

Jessica, I'll now turn over the call to you for your first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Thank you. Well, let's start with the top of [indiscernible] not one, but two strikes. Can you give us your views of how this affects your business on a practical basis? How far out does your original content take you and how much of the content spend do you think gets pushed from '23 -- from this year into next year?

Ted Sarandos

Thanks, Jessica. Good afternoon. Thanks for the questions. Let me start by making something absolutely clear. These strikes, this strike is not an outcome that we wanted. We make deals all the time. We are constantly at the table negotiating with writers, with directors, with actors and producers with everyone across the industry and we very much hoped to reach an agreement by now. So I also want to say, if I may, on a personal level, I was raised in a union household. My dad was a member of IBEW Local 640 as a local -- he was a union electrician. And I remember his local because that union was very much a part of our lives when I was growing up.

