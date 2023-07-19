Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Penske has a decent business model due to its global scale, although it is facing increased competition in a price-driven market.

The business has generated improved margins but we are concerned about a decline if the market continues to soften.

Relative to other automotive businesses, the company significantly underperforms, while only trading at a small discount, implying it is overvalued.

Company description

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is a leading international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company sells new and used vehicles, provides automotive repair and maintenance services, offers vehicle financing and insurance products, and operates fleet management services.

Share price

Penske's share price has performed incredibly well in the last decade, significantly outperforming the market. These gains have primarily come in the post-pandemic period, driven by a change in industry dynamics.

Financial analysis

Penske financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Penske's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue & Commercial Factor

Penske's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7% in the last 10 years, with consistent growth throughout the period. This illustrates its strong continued development of the business.

Business Model

Penske Automotive's business model focuses on delivering exceptional customer service, offering a diverse range of automotive brands, and providing a comprehensive suite of automotive services. The company operates a network of dealership locations, serving individual consumers, fleet customers, and commercial truck operators.

The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

The majority of Penske's revenue (86% - Q1) is generated from its Retail Automotive business, which is involved in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, maintenance and repair services, sale and placement of third-party finance, and other related services.

Q1 (Penske)

The business operates in both the New and Used vehicle market, allowing it to exploit market conditions in both segments, while offsetting any potential weakness in one with the other.

Q1 (Penske)

Post-pandemic, the vehicle industry experienced significant disruption, as supply chain issues, particularly in the semiconductor industry, contributed to an inability to produce sufficient cars to meet demand. This led to a rapid increase in the dealer prices of cars. Further, the used car market experienced its own spike, as individuals turned to this market in order to satisfy demand. This is illustrated below, which is a used car price index.

Used car index (Autotrader)

This has partially slowed, as supply is gradually coming online and the number of transactions in the used market declines. As Penske's sales illustrate, the used car market is suffering the most, primarily due to the large run-up and subsequent decline. As the below breakdown of Carshop shows, both the number of units and average transaction value are declining.

Carshop (Penske)

Our expectation is for a continuation of this softening, especially given the current economic conditions. With high inflation and elevated rates, consumers are facing issues with finances, discouraging large purchases. Further, with the cost of debt higher, the ability to finance a car becomes far more difficult. This does also create greater risk with existing auto loans.

From a commercial perspective, Penske offers a wide variety of brands, primarily providing premium vehicles. This segment has outperformed and remained resilient, in part due to the successful transition to EV vehicles. This has allowed the automakers to utilize their brands to benefit from this transition.

Brands (Penske)

The retail Commercial Truck segment is the Truck equivalent segment, contributing a further 12% of revenue. This segment has performed similarly to the automotive segment, with new car sales slowing while used car sales decline.

Retail Commercial Truck (Penske)

The transportation segment continues to see growth in the fleet, as demand remains robust. Penske recorded an equity income of $81m from this segment, with revenue up 6%.

Transportation fleet (Penske)

The fleet growth slowdown is likely a reflection of supply improvement, with the expectation being that demand for transportation services will correspondingly slow.

Competitive Positioning

We believe Penske has the following key competitive advantages:

Penske's scale. The company stocks a broad range of well-known automotive brands, allowing the company to attract a diverse customer base. Further, the business has a large number of vehicles stocked, allowing customers to shop around and compare. Finally, its geographical reach will allow consumers to easily access vehicles.

Offering differentiation. It has a focus on customer satisfaction and aims to build long-term relationships through attentive service and comprehensive (after)sales support.

Capabilities and expertise. Penske is able to "copy / paste" its market-leading approach to new locations and geographies, allowing it to operate a streamlined business.

This said, we should acknowledge that there are some weaknesses. The business is highly reliant on the UK and US markets, which are generally quite strongly tied economically. This reduces the benefits of diversification. Further, given Penske's largest revenue contributor is the retail automotive segment, the company is highly susceptible to a weakness in the demand for cars, which looks to be the case currently. Finally, brands are less valuable in this industry given the number of consumers who make purchasing decisions based on price, contributing to continued high competition despite the scale and a developing business model.

Automotive Industry

Companies differentiate themselves through their brand portfolio, pricing, relationships with manufacturers, and their suite of automotive services. Penske faces competition from other automotive retail companies, such as AutoNation (AN), Sonic Automotive (SAH), and Lithia Motors (LAD), as well as, CarMax (KMX), Carvana (CVNA), and Copart (CPRT) to a lesser extent.

The growing demand for electric vehicles, driven by changes in regulation, lower running costs, and sustainability beliefs, should support improve growth in the coming years. This transition is far more progressed in Europe compared to the US, implying a further opportunity in the coming years.

Increasing consumer preference for digital transactions and online research has contributed to greater competition. Carvana and CarMax in particular have innovated well technologically to develop their market offering and compete against the traditional players. We believe this represents a key risk to Penske.

The business has shown its ability to successfully expand into new markets. For this reason, penetrating emerging markets or expanding dealership networks in existing geographies, such as Europe, should help support revenue diversification and further growth.

Margins

Penske operates with tight margins, with an EBITDA-M of 6% and a NIM of 5%. Margins have impressively improved in recent years, a reflection of the pandemic benefits to pricing, allowing Penske to generate a superior markup.

The concern here is that as the market continues to normalize, Penske will experience a gradual decline in margins, which the breakdowns above suggest is already occurring. In the most recent quarter, EBITDA-M improved 0.4%, implying strength remains in the market thus far.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Penske is conservatively financed, with the maturity of its debt representing lease liabilities. The nature of its business model has allowed the business to minimize its capex requirements, allowing for healthy shareholder distributions.

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 3 years.

Analysts are forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth, likely due to the factors discussed above, namely economic conditions and demand hangover.

Further, margins are also expected to decline, although the normalized level is seemingly unclear currently. Although it remains difficult to assess where it will land, a reasonable view is that it will land in the region of 4-5% by the end of the half-decade.

Industry analysis

Automotive retail (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of Penske's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha.

Penske performs poorly relative to the group. The company's growth has been underwhelming, implying it has been unable to benefit from the pandemic bump to the extent others have.

Further, Penske operates at a margin deficit, primarily due to the superiority of the parts peers. However, when compared to AutoNation for example, Penske still lags behind, implying an inherent weakness.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

Penske is currently trading at 12x LTM EBITDA and 11x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

Based on the financial improvement achieved, namely the higher margins, we believe Penske should trade at a premium to its historical average. This premium should be somewhat minimized currently due to the weaker economic conditions and scope for margin deterioration. Based on this, Penske is slightly undervalued.

Relative to peers, however, we believe the company should be trading at a noticeable discount. The weaker growth and margin deficit are unlikely to be closed, implying investors can gain superior exposure to the wider market. Based on this, the company looks quite overvalued.

The net of the two implies the stock is overvalued, with analysts aligned to this view, with a target downside of (13)%.

PT (Seeking Alpha)

Final thoughts

Penske has a solid business model, with substantial scale, a broad product offering, and strong capabilities. The business has managed to exploit the market improvement, although no faces a downward trend. Further, when you compare it to others in the industry, the business actually looks to have underperformed.

With a poor value proposition on a relative basis, we rate the stock a hold.