Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.56K Followers

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Miles Pondelik - Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Ken Vecchione - President and CEO

Dale Gibbons - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Bruckner - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Gerlinger - Hovde Group

Casey Haire - Jefferies

Bernard von-Gizycki - Deutsche Bank

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Chris McGratty - KBW

David Chiaverini - Wedbush

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Jon Arfstrom - RBC

Brody Preston - UBS

David Smith - Autonomous Research

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. You may also view the presentation today via webcast or the company’s website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Miles Pondelik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Miles Pondelik

Thank you. And welcome to Western Alliance Bank’s second quarter 2023 conference call. Our speakers today are Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dale Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer; and Tim Bruckner, Chief Credit Officer.

Before I hand the call over to Ken, please note that today’s presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, please refer to the company’s SEC filings, including the Form 8-K filed yesterday, which are available on the company’s website.

Now for opening remarks, I’d like to turn the call over to Ken Vecchione.

Ken Vecchione

Thanks, Miles, and good morning, everyone. As usual, I will make some brief comments

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.