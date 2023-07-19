Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix Q2 Earnings: The 'J-Curve' Effect On Paid Sharing Crackdown

Jul. 19, 2023 10:15 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
449 Followers

Summary

  • Netflix's 2Q FY2023 earnings results present a mixed picture. While there were disappointments in terms of revenue and guidance, the company exceeded expectations in net profit and paid net adds.
  • The company's pricing strategy, which includes different price tiers and the potential introduction of advertising, is set to attract a wider range of potential users and improve user engagement.
  • The management provides a strong FCF growth outlook, which indicates that Netflix is effectively managing its cash flow and has a positive impact on shareholders in the long run.
  • Netflix's crackdown on account sharing has J-curve effect on revenue and expected to drive growth rebound into FY2024 as users are compelled to subscribe additional members.
A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand

Giuliano Benzin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has experienced a 62% YTD rally as investors anticipate early success with the implementation of paid sharing and advertising across more than 100 markets. However, the stock triggered a 5% selloff after 2Q FY2023 earnings. While I believe that account

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
449 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.