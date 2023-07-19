Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
More Good News: Truck Tonnage Rises

Todd Sullivan
Summary

  • Adding another positive data point to others indicating economic expansion is the Trucking Tonnage Index.
  • This is a volatile series that should only be monitored as a multi-month trend and in conjunction with other related economic series.
  • The June report rose 2.1% vs. May with a downward revision, with the net effect being a rise above the trend line.

Todd Sullivan
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners.

