Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

After 2 Months Of Relentless 'Core CPI Has Peaked' In Euroland, Services CPI Spikes To Record, Core CPI Worsens

Jul. 19, 2023 10:32 PM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.31K Followers

Summary

  • Services CPI is huge. When inflation gets entrenched in services, it’s hard to dislodge.
  • Core CPI (without food and energy) worsened to 5.5% in June, from the preliminary 5.4% and from 5.3% in May.
  • Overall CPI has been plunging for months because energy prices plunged; the CPI plunged by nearly half, to 5.5% in June, from the energy-price-spike driven peak in October last year of 10.6%.

White box Graph

Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

All eyes are now on underlying inflation. Forget the collapsing energy prices that pushed down overall CPI.

The inflation rate in services in the 20 countries that use the euro spiked to 5.4% in June, compared

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.31K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.