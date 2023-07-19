Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2023 9:33 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.56K Followers

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 19, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Viecha - VP, IR

Elon Musk - CEO

Zachary Kirkhorn - CFO

Karn Budhiraj - VP, Supply Chain

Lars Moravy - VP, Vehicle Engineering

Conference Call Participants

Dan Levy - Barclays

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

William Stein - Truist

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Martin Viecha

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla’s Second Quarter 2023 Q&A Webcast. My name is Martin Viecha, VP of Investor Relations. And I’m joined today by Elon Musk, Zachary Kirkhorn, and a number of other executives.

Our Q2 results were announced at about 3:00 pm Central Time in the update deck we published at the same link as this webcast. During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC.

During the question-and-answer portion of today’s call, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Please use the raise hand button to join the question queue. But before we jump into Q&A, Elon has some opening remarks. Elon?

Elon Musk

Thank you, Martin. So, just a Q2 recap. In Q2 we achieved record vehicle production and deliveries, and record revenue of about $25 billion in a single quarter. And Model Y became the bestselling vehicle of any kind globally in Q1, surpassing the likes of Corolla and Golf. So, it was the number one vehicle of any kind, including vehicles that are sold at a far lower price. This is, I think, an incredible achievement by the Tesla team, and just a huge thank you to our customers for their support.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.