Our Dividend Growth Portfolio Continues To Outpace The S&P 500

Jul. 19, 2023 10:56 PM ET
Dale Roberts
Summary

  • In 2015, I purchased 15 of the largest cap U.S. dividend achievers, which have continued to outpace the S&P 500.
  • The portfolio was designed to provide greater protection during recessions and severe bear markets, and began to pull away from the S&P 500 after the world changed in 2020.
  • The portfolio is 55% U.S. stocks and 45% Canadian stocks, with modest allocations to bonds, cash, gold and bitcoin, and a few thematic plays in the electric vehicle and battery space.

Innovation - Standing Out From The Crowd

Eoneren

In early 2015 I began an 'experiment' on behalf of investors on Seeking Alpha. I purchased 15 of the largest cap U.S. dividend achievers. Those 15 companies were added to 3 stock picks that were already held. The dividend achievers offered a quality skew

Dale Roberts is the Chief Disruptor at the Cut The Crap Investing blog. Cut The Crap will introduce Canadians to the many sensible low fee investment options in Canada. Canadians currently pay some of highest investment fees in the world. Dale will help Canadians on the path to creating their own low fee portfolios or direct them to the lower fee managed portfolio solutions. Dale was a former Investment Funds Advisor and Trainer at Tangerine Investments, and is a still recovering former award-winning advertising writer and creative director. Dale has been writing on Seeking Alpha from 2013, covering asset allocation, dividend investing and retirement. As always past performance is not guaranteed to repeat. You should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. If you don't know what you're doing, don't do it. Dale's articles are not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, RTX, CARR, OTIS, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, ABT, BLK, NKE, PEP, LOW, TLT, GMET, BATT, FRHLF, SU, CNQ, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Stalwart12
Yesterday, 11:10 PM
Comments (8)
“The performance above includes annual rebalancing. I have let the stocks run.”

Dale, is this a typo or am I wrong? I would interpret Letting Stocks Run as not rebalancing but letting them do their thing.

Really looking forward to seeing the article on what you’d do in 23’.
