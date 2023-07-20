Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Every now and then, I cover stocks that are dividend aristocrats or dividend kings.

A dividend aristocrat is a company with at least 25 consecutive annual dividend hikes. A dividend king is a company with a track record of at least twice as long.

Both are a stamp of approval, which is why some investors tend to prefer these companies.

The problem is that these companies are often mature, which often comes with subdued growth rates or businesses that are simply not innovative anymore.

So, while I like aristocrats and kings, I never buy a company because it is part of any of these exclusive clubs.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is a king. It has a history of 52 consecutive annual dividend hikes. It's also a high-yielding king with a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Unfortunately, that's where the fun ends. Even including dividends, the stock has returned just 36% over the past ten years, which underperforms almost every single high-yield peer.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll assess the attractiveness of LEG shares after the market cap has been cut in half since mid-2021.

So, let's get to it!

A Diversified King With A Juicy Yield

With a market cap of $4 billion, Leggett & Platt is one of the largest companies in the furnishings, fixtures & appliances industry.

Headquartered in Carthage, Missouri, the company has a history that goes back all the way to 1883.

Nowadays, the company is a versatile manufacturer that specializes in designing and producing a wide range of engineered components and products, making them essential in homes, offices, and automobiles.

The company's operations are divided into three segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

USD in Million 2021 Weight 2022 Weight Bedding Products 2,456 48.4 % 2,356 45.8 % Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products 1,618 31.9 % 1,672 32.5 % Specialized Products 999 19.7 % 1,118 21.7 % Click to enlarge

Leggett & Platt

In the Bedding Products segment, Leggett & Platt provides a wide range of components and machinery used by bedding manufacturers in the production and assembly of their finished products. Additionally, the company is involved in the production of private-label finished mattresses for various bedding brands.

segment, Leggett & Platt provides a wide range of components and machinery used by bedding manufacturers in the production and assembly of their finished products. Additionally, the company is involved in the production of private-label finished mattresses for various bedding brands. In the Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment, Leggett & Platt delivers a wide range of components to residential and work furniture manufacturers. These components contribute to the comfort, motion, and style of various furniture pieces.

segment, Leggett & Platt delivers a wide range of components to residential and work furniture manufacturers. These components contribute to the comfort, motion, and style of various furniture pieces. The Specialized Products segment plays a critical role in supplying various automotive comfort and convenience systems, including lumbar support systems, seat suspension systems, motors, actuators, and control cables. This segment also serves the aerospace industry by producing and distributing tubing and tube assemblies used in fluid conveyance systems.

As I briefly mentioned in the intro, the company is a dividend king. It has a history of 52 consecutive annual dividend hikes, which (obviously) includes the Dotcom bubble, the Great Financial Crisis, and the recent pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the stock yields 6.1%.

That's high!

LEG yields 460 basis points more than the S&P 500.

LEG yields 250 basis points more than the high-yield ETF SCHD.

The problem is investors don't care.

As I mentioned in the intro, LEG has underperformed both of these assets by a wide margin. Investors were clearly not better off by opting for the higher yield.

Data by YCharts

The issue is slow growth and increasingly risky dividend coverage.

Looking at the Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard below, we see that the company scores high on its yield and consistency. That makes sense. After all, it's a dividend king with a juicy yield.

Seeking Alpha

The company scores very low on safety and growth.

Over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth was 4.0%. This is below the sector median of 8.6%.

The company has an 88% payout ratio. The sector median is 33%.

In other words, unless growth picks up meaningfully, dividend growth will have to come down - or the dividend may have to be cut at some point.

What Has Happened To Growth?

Looking at the chart below, we see that EBITDA hasn't gone anywhere since 2016, mainly as a result of lower margins. EBITDA margins haven't been this low since 2015. Note the high correlation between the LEG share price and EBITDA margins.

Data by YCharts

This is the result of a number of headwinds.

In its first-quarter earnings call, the company discussed its performance amid the challenging global macroeconomic environment, which negatively impacted consumer demand.

Leggett & Platt

The decrease in sales by 8% was attributed to lower volume, raw material-related price decreases, and currency impact. Acquisitions contributed 3% to the sales increase.

The volume decline was driven by continued demand softness in residential end markets, partially offset by growth in automotive, aerospace and hydraulic cylinders.

The decline in EBIT by 35% was mainly driven by lower volume and lower metal margin in the steel rod business, resulting in an EBIT margin of 7.4%, down from 10.4% in the first quarter of 2022.

While these numbers aren't encouraging, there is good news with regard to cash generation and balance sheet health.

In the first quarter, the company saw significant improvement in cash generation, with cash from operations reaching $97 million, compared to $39 million in the prior-year quarter. The boost in cash was mainly due to more efficient working capital management, although it was partially offset by the aforementioned decline in earnings. Looking ahead, the company expects cash from operations to remain strong, with a projected range of $450 million to $500 million for the full year.

When incorporating CapEx, analysts expect the company to generate enough free cash flow in the years ahead to maintain a >8% free cash flow yield, which supports the current dividend. However, it does mean the cash payout ratio will be stuck between 70% and 80%, which isn't great news for dividend growth.

Leo Nelissen

As of the end of the first quarter, the company's total debt was $2.1 billion, with $317 million in commercial paper outstanding and no significant maturities until November 2024. The net debt ratio was 2.9x adjusted EBITDA, which is decent. In terms of liquidity, the company had $870 million available as of March 31, consisting of $345 million in cash on hand and $525 million available under its revolving credit facility. The company has a BBB credit rating.

Leggett & Platt

Having said that, the company did not lower its guidance in 1Q23, despite a wide range of economic uncertainties.

Sales for 2023 are expected to be in the range of $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion, representing a decline of 7% to a positive growth rate of 1% compared to 2022.

The guidance takes into account the impact of deflation in currency, which is expected to reduce sales by mid-single digits.

The company expects volume to be down by low single digits. While Bedding Products and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products are expected to decline in the low single digits, Specialized Products are expected to increase in the high single digits.

The company's EPS guidance for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.90. The midpoint of this range primarily reflects lower metal margins in the Steel Rod business, lower volume in some segments, and moderate pricing pressure due to deflation.

Using analyst estimates, the company is expected to bottom this year. EBITDA is expected to bottom at $570 million after declining to $665 million last year. Next year, EBITDA is expected to rise to $600 million on its way to $680 million in 2025.

Having said that, I'm not buying the recovery unless consumer confidence bottoms and shows a meaningful improvement.

When comparing the LEG stock price to the University of Michigan consumer confidence, we see that LEG is following these trends. Needless to say, that makes sense. Weak consumer confidence keeps people from buying furniture, cars, and whatnot.

TradingView (LEG, University of Michigan Consumer Confidence)

This brings me to the valuation.

Valuation

The valuation is cheap. LEG is trading at roughly 11.6x the average expected free cash flow of 2023-2025. The longer-term median is close to 15x. The same goes for the EV/EBITDA multiple. LEG shares are trading at less than 10x NTM EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

However, I cannot make the case that it's a buy.

LEG is only undervalued if the company is able to boost its earnings in the next few years. While I wouldn't bet against that possibility, I do not believe that the company is out of the woods yet.

Even if I knew for sure that the economy was going to improve, I wouldn't buy LEG. I would prefer a proven compounder in the consumer space - even if that one comes with a lower yield. For example, I own Home Depot (HD) shares and railroads with intermodal exposure. While these stocks won't likely rebound as much as LEG in the early phases of the recovery, they are much more likely to be long-term compounders. I do not expect LEG to turn into a long-term compounder or even beat the market.

I have nothing against LEG. I believe it produces great products. However, it's just not a great stock to own for dividend investors.

However, given the valuation and the fact that LEG is likely to rebound if economic growth improves, I will give it a neutral rating instead of a sell rating, as my goal is not to scare people out of their LEG investments.

Takeaway

As a dividend investor, I find Leggett & Platt's status as a dividend king with 52 consecutive annual dividend hikes appealing. However, I have reservations about the risk/reward of owning LEG shares. Despite its juicy 6.1% dividend yield, the stock's underperformance compared to high-yield peers raises concerns.

The company faces challenges with slow growth and increasingly risky dividend coverage, making its future dividend growth uncertain. Though the company has shown improvement in cash generation and has a decent balance sheet, the outlook remains uncertain amid economic headwinds.

While LEG is undervalued based on its cheap valuation, I am cautious about its potential for earnings growth in the coming years. Instead, I prefer proven compounders in the consumer space, even if they come with lower yields.

Overall, LEG may rebound if economic conditions improve, but I believe there are better long-term investment opportunities available for dividend investors. I give LEG a neutral rating, acknowledging its potential for recovery while remaining cautious about its future prospects.