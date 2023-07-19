Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PFXF: A More Diversified Way To Own Preferred Shares

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF offers better diversification and long-term returns than typical preferred share funds like the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, which is heavily concentrated in the financial sector.
  • PFXF tracks investment returns of preferred shares issued by non-financial companies, with 3- and 5-year average annual returns of 5.0% and 3.8% compared to PFFD's -0.6% and 1.1%.
  • The PFXF ETF has a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 6.1%.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

While I like the defensive nature of preferred shares, with their priority claim in the capital structure compared to common shareholders, I am concerned that the typical preferred share fund like the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.33K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.