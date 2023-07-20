Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Strength In Emerging Markets Debt

William Blair
Summary

  • It was a strong quarter for emerging markets debt despite a mixed economic backdrop around the world.
  • Although Honduras has the capacity to service its debt, we have concerns about its willingness to pay.
  • Bahrain and Oman are still very dependent on oil, whose prices have been vulnerable to slowing global growth.
  • Saudi Arabia has a positive reform story.

It was a strong quarter for emerging markets (EM) debt despite a mixed economic backdrop around the world. Market volatility subsided, aiding investor demand for higher-carry strategies. Positive EM debt performance was even more impressive, in our view, in the context of rising U.S. Treasury yields

