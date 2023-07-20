Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Advance Auto Parts: Its Mediocrity Is Unsustainable

Jul. 20, 2023 12:29 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)AZO, ORLY
Summary

  • Advance Auto Parts has seriously trailed its direct peers O’Reilly and Auto Zone for years.
  • Recently things got even worse when Advance guided earnings way down, drastically cut its dividend and the stock got cut in half.
  • I believe, for a number of reasons, the stock is a buy here.
  • Something had to give and something just did… management. That is the first step of a turnaround.

Tipranks.com shows my articles have averaged over 35% over a one year period.  I was the Credit Manager for a mid-sized publicly traded bank and retired early in 2013. Despite never working in the industry, I took and passed the CFA Level 1 exam.  I usually only write about stocks that are my best ideas and I have a position in.  I traditionally have invested in and written about small and micro cap deep value stocks. As an investor you can get an edge in researching and talking to management of small and micro cap companies that have little or no analyst coverage. About 50-75% of my portfolio are deep value stocks, primarily microcaps. That is historically where I have had the best returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

