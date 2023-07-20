Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clorox: Stable Growth Prospects But Pricey

Jul. 20, 2023 12:29 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)
LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Clorox's near-term results have been driven by price hikes, offsetting volume declines due to post-pandemic demand normalization. This tailwind, however, is receding with moderating inflation.
  • Well placed to benefit from growth opportunities in water filtration systems as well as growth drivers in international markets.
  • Looks pricey with a forward P/E that is higher than its historical average and higher than most rivals.

Brushes, bottles with cleaning liquids, sponges, rag and yellow rubber gloves on white background. Cleaning supplies in the yellow bucket on the wooden floor. Cleaning company service advertisement

Oleksandr Sytnyk/iStock via Getty Images

American household cleaning products giant Clorox’s (NYSE:CLX) near term results over the past few quarters were largely driven by price, which in some quarters more than offset volume declines as a result of post-pandemic

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.87K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.