Madison Investors Fund Q2 2023 Investment Strategy Letter

The Madison Investors Fund (Class Y) increased 8.5% during the second quarter, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s return of 8.7%.

Portfolio Performance

In the second quarter, the top five contributors to performance were Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Copart (CPRT), Alcon (ALC), Parker-Hannifin (PH), and PACCAR (PCAR). Last quarter, we discussed our view on Alphabet and how they are positioned against the competitive threat from artificial intelligence technology.

During the quarter, Alphabet made a series of announcements demonstrating how they are incorporating AI into their existing services as well as new products. While the market seems to be coming around to our point of view, we remain on the lookout for any incremental technological developments.

Copart is a salvage vehicle auction provider led by an excellent management team. Performance has remained strong despite higher operating costs and lower average selling prices for vehicles. In the intermediate term, we believe considerable internal investments will enable market share gains from their largest competitor. Longer term, we are optimistic on several trends which support more vehicles being sent to Copart’s auctions. The most notable of these trends is greater technology being incorporated into automobiles which substantially increases the cost to repair after an accident, thereby increasing the number of vehicles sent to auction.

Alcon continues to deliver above-market growth, driven by new product launches in contact lenses and a strong line-up in surgical products. Alcon’s superior innovation is really shining through, as are the operational and governance benefits of separating from Novartis. In addition, the eye surgery end market is steadily recovering from the Covid-triggered pauses in procedures.

Parker-Hannifin is a leading diversified industrial manufacturer. Despite the slowing economic backdrop across much of the world, Parker-Hannifin’s performance has remained relatively resilient, and management is executing well on integrating the recent Meggitt acquisition. At truck manufacturer PACCAR, operating margins remain strong, supported by new truck models, improved manufacturing efficiency, and a growing aftermarket parts division.

The bottom five individual contributors for the quarter were U.S. Bancorp (USB), Progressive (PGR), Analog Devices (ADI), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Danaher (DHR). U.S. Bancorp continues to be ensnared in the bank-run panic, the dynamics of which we discussed in detail last quarter. We have observed deposit trends stabilizing across the banking industry and believe the risk of industry wide contagion remains low.

At automotive insurer Progressive, profitability has taken a step back as the cost to repair vehicles continues to increase. However, we are encouraged by strong growth in policies and believe Progressive remains well ahead of peers in repricing their book of business, which should set them up nicely to continue gaining market share.

Analog Devices and Danaher are both seeing end market demand moderate (in semiconductor and medical research, respectively) compared to the artificially high levels they experienced for two years due to the post-Covid chaos in supply chains. Despite these near-term dynamics, we think the longer-term outlooks remain excellent in both cases. Off-price retailer Dollar Tree’s margins disappointed this past quarter. Like much of the retail industry, they are contending with higher costs related to shrink as well as the mix of sales shifting away from higher margin areas towards lower margin categories like grocery. Despite the near-term disappointment, we remain optimistic that the company can improve its profit performance. New Chairman and CEO Richard Dreiling has completely overhauled the management team with an impressive roster of retail executives, and they are spearheading a great number of initiatives that should bear fruit over the coming years.

Portfolio Activity

Overall portfolio activity remained low in the quarter. We purchased Elevance Health (ELV) and trimmed Marsh & McLennan (MMC) and Arch Capital (ACGL). The two trims were for portfolio risk management reasons; we remain delighted with corporate performance at both companies and maintain sizeable investments in each. There were no portfolio eliminations.

Elevance is the largest for-profit Blue Cross Blue Shield plan in the country, supporting the largest domestic membership base across the managed care industry. While national scale is important, local scale is critical as well, given the localized nature of healthcare delivery. Elevance scores well on both fronts, giving it strong bargaining power with providers, lower customer acquisition costs, deep population health data and analytics, and the ability to offer attractive health benefit packages. All this combines to create a formidable moat for its business.

We also believe the management team is top-notch. Since joining Elevance from a senior leadership position at peer UnitedHealth Group (UNH), CEO Gail Boudreaux has further leveraged the company’s scale advantage by expanding its internal healthcare services capabilities through a newly formed business unit called Carelon. As the industry transitions to a reimbursement system that emphasizes patient outcomes over procedure or testing volume, data analytics will be a crucial tool in managing patient care. Carelon has become the repository for many of these data analytics and healthcare service capabilities, and it should be an attractive growth platform for many years to come. Concerns around a possible slowdown in government-sponsored programs in Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid gave us an opportunity to invest at a good price.

Fund Features

Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation

High conviction; 25-40 holdings

Pursues high-quality growth companies, growth at a reasonable price style (GARP)

Focus on risk management

