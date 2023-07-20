Treace Medical: New Surgeons, Higher ASPs, And More Lapiplasties: A Positive Trend

Matteo Colombo

Following my buy rating on Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in April there have been numerous updates to the investment debate. Whilst the company's equity stock hasn't caught a strong bid since that publication, critical changes are observed in its fundamentals, investor sentiment, and valuations.

As a reminder, TMCI's major growth lever is its Lapiplasty procedure, indicated in the treatment of Bunions, also known as hallux valgus. For a full deep dive on hallux valgus ("HV"), the Lapiplasty procedure, and the underlying market for both, check out my initiating coverage on TMCI by clicking here.

There are certainly other companies that offer instruments/procedures for the treatment of bunions. Critically, however, none of these companies are a HV pure play, whereas TMCI is. That point is actually integral to my investment thesis. There are an estimated 450,000 bunion surgeries performed annually in the U.S., reflecting a $5Bn addressable market. As of Q1, TMCI reports it has penetrated 5.8% of this market—otherwise, 26,100 procedures, up from 19,350 in Q1 last year. This is also 2.4% of the entire candidate pool of surgeries, that TMCI estimates at 1.1mm patients.

Collectively, these are very attractive and clear growth percentages in my view. Management has revised FY'23 revenue guidance to the upside, now calling for 38% YoY growth to $196mm, and I have also updated my own modelling to reflect the recent momentum. Net-net, I continue to rate TMCI a buy, eyeing a $31 price target.

Figure 1.

Data: Updata

Key risks to investment thesis

No investment is without its key risks, and investors should understand the following in relation to TMCI:

There is a chance TMCI will fail to penetrate the bunion surgery market any further. This could stagnate the growth of sales and earnings. Competitors may steal market share from the company and prevent it from expanding its surgeon base. New products may emerge onto the scene, rendering the Lapiplasty procedure obsolete. I would suggest this is a very low probability risk, but must be factored nonetheless. Macro-level risks are also pertinent in this current market and should be considered on a systematic level.

Investors must recognize these risks in full before proceeding any further.

Critical facts to reiterated buy thesis

TMCI's growth model is primarily a function of selling its Lapiplasty and other kits [from hereon in, I'll group all its offerings together under the Lapiplasty banner]. It obtains this by increasing its active surgeon base, whereby existing surgeons perform more procedures, and new surgeons bolt on additional procedural volume growth.

A quick breakdown of the firm's latest numbers is integral to provide context:

Q1 sales were up 45% YoY to $42.2mm, driven by investments in its DTC workforce.

For instance, 79% of Q1 sales were driven from the DTC sales team (which focuses purely on bunion surgery), up from 63% contribution the prior year.

It pulled this to gross of 80.9%, which is a bullish point in my view— especially considering the strong top line growth.

It finished the quarter with 167 direct sales reps, and aims for 200 by FY'23 year end. That equates to revenue per rep of ~$252,694 for the quarter ($1.02mm annualized). Should it hit 200 reps by this year, it calls for each rep to produce ~$980,000 to hit management's revised guidance, up from $840,945 by the end of FY'22. As to what critical facts have changed in my investment thesis, I've outlined the case below.

Unit economics exhibit growth

Comprehension of the firm's business economics demonstrates the kind of value TMCI is unlocking for shareholders. As mentioned earlier, penetration of the bunion surgery market—and the some 10,000 active surgeons in this domain—are the key levers for it to expand.

TMCI qualifies as a legitimate growth company based on its execution on this value matrix to date. As you'll note in Figure 2:

It sold an additional 28% Lapiplasty kits in Q1 FY'23 vs the previous year, moving 6,758 kits out the door.

Average sale price ("ASP") was up 13% to $6,244— also up 600bps sequentially, and from $5,398 at the end of FY'21.

Usage is shifting up the utilization curve too, with 10.5 kits per active surgeon vs. 10.1 in FY'22.

It finished the quarter with 2,499 active surgeons, an addition of 112 from year end FY'22, and up from 1,783 in FY'21.

Outlines on my growth assumptions for each of these measures into FY'23 were published in the last TMCI analysis [see: last report, "Fig. 2"]. You'll also note in Figure 2 my revised assumptions, based on the company's recent momentum. Whereas previously my numbers projected $192.8mm, I've not got TMCI at $202.5mm in revenue for the year.

Should this eventuate, it would stem from:

An additional 616 active surgeons from FY'22, driving $85.4mm in revenue per new surgeon. That's an increase off $77.6mm in FY'22, and higher than my previous estimates; Total active surgeons of ~3,000, comprising 30% of the entire base of bunion-specific surgeons in the U.S., and driving $67.5mm in revenue per surgeon. This is up from $64.6mm estimated; A total of ~32,400 kits sold, up from 24,656 last year, and ~400 more on my previous estimates; ASP of $6,244 (in line with current average).

Hence, what you've got in buying TMCI today is a profitable flywheel that is well in motion. Each existing surgeon is producing more revenues, and each new surgeon is becoming more valuable/profitable with each new addition.

Note, the annualized figures factor in the seasonality of TMCI's business, where, historically speaking, Q4 has accounted for~35%—40% of full-year turnover.

Figure 2.

Data: Author, TMCI SEC Filings

Regarding clinical trials, TMCI presented an interim analysis of its ALIGN3D prospective Lapiplasty trial at the 2023 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons Annual Scientific Conference ("ACFAS"). The readouts were based on data from 128 patients with a minimum 24-month follow-up period after the procedure. Results were favorable and showed patients accelerating weight-bearing from touch weight bearing to a walking boot at an average of 8.1 days, a low recurrence rate of 0.9% at 24 months, an 80.8% reduction in pain measured using the visual analog scale ("VAS") at 24 months, and quality of life measures. Notably, 97.3% of the patients reported either satisfaction or high satisfaction with their overall results post-Lapiplasty at the 36-month follow-up window.

Sentiment another catalyst to move the needle

Aside from the fundamental changes outlined above, positive sentiment in the stock is shifting higher. We see this in a few ways.

One, Wall St. analysts have revised their revenue and EPS forecasts higher by 5x and 2x in the last 3 months, respectively. The Street now projects 36% growth at the top line in FY'23, and another 25% after that. Note, these are well behind my numbers, that project 43% growth in turnover this year. Still, the upward revisions suggest that analysts are turning more constructive on the company, otherwise they wouldn't be increasing their projections. You have the viewpoint of a whole substrata of the market's populous in these numbers, as many investors do in fact go by Wall Street analyst projections. I typically look for 3–4 revisions to suggest a more positive view, thus, 5 is a bullish number in my opinion.

Two, options-generated data is equally as telling. It shows that, for calls expiring September FY'23, investors are positioned for a price gain to $30 and $35. This is actual money at risk, therefore shows investor positioning is somewhat bullish leading into Q3 FY'23. You would expect to see plenty of demand at these marks to suggest the viewpoint is in fact bullish. As you can see in Figure 3, this is certainly the case at the strike depth of $30—$35.

Figure 3. Options chain for calls with September '23 expiry, heavy concentration around $30—$35 strike

Data: Seeking Alpha

Valuation and conclusion

In the last two publications, I laid out the case to price TMCI at $31/share, and this is a number I'm looking to with more confidence after this latest appraisal. Investors are selling TMCI at a hefty premium to peers at 9x forward sales and has valued the stock at 9.2x book value. You may scoff at the latter multiple— but consider this— 1) it says the market values TMCI's net assets tremendously high, and 2) The company has already created $9.20 in market value for every $1 in book value. In that vein, both sets of multiples suggest to me the market has high expectations for TMCI moving forward, and isn't prepared to part with its TMCI stock inventory easily. At 9x forward, this gets me to ~$30—$31 in equity value per share at my FY'23 growth assumptions.

In short, there are multiple bullish crosscurrents feeding into the TMCI investment debate. The critical updates discussed in this report add weight to this viewpoint in my opinion. My forward growth assumptions spit out a ~$30-$31/share price objective, otherwise 31% upside potential on the market price as I write. Net-net, reiterate buy.