U.K. Disinflation Underway

primeimages

UK disinflation underway: Gilts are attractive

You could almost hear sighs of relief in the Bank of England and the UK government at the inflation data that was published on Wednesday. The consumer price index (CPI) for June rose by 7.9% year-on-year, 0.2% lower than the consensus expectation of economists according to Refinitiv.

More importantly, the core inflation rate (excluding food and energy) also surprised solidly on the downside, coming in 0.2% below expectation at 6.9% year-on-year. This was the first inflation print in six months that was softer than anticipated.

What most observers did not pick up on was that more disinflation is coming through the pipeline from the prices that are being charged at the factory gate. The producer input price index (PPI) dropped by 2.7% in June compared to the same month last year.

Since producer prices lead consumer prices (see chart), further falls in inflation are likely. Heeding the disinflationary signals from the CPI and PPI reports, UK gilts rallied hard.

At the time of writing, the 2-year gilt yield dropped by a whopping 21 basis points and the 10-year yield by 15 basis points. The rally could have further to run. Based on the 10-year gilt yield adjusted by expected inflation for the next year, the UK bond market still screens highly within the G6.1

In contrast to the surge in bond prices, the pound fell sharply after the CPI data as the implied peak policy rate dropped to below 6%. Despite the currency’s appreciation in 2023 to 1.29 vis-à-vis the US dollar, it is still relatively cheap.2 However, our indicators suggest that long positioning in the pound has become stretched, limiting the scope for the currency to appreciate further.

What are the potential implications for pension plans?

These market moves highlight the importance of maintaining liability hedging for defined benefit pension schemes that are seeking to control funding level variability.

After the events of 2022, ensuring an effective governance and implementation framework remains paramount. We believe that outsourcing these sorts of decisions can help pension schemes focus on bigger-picture strategic and funding objectives.

The bottom line

In our last article, we feared the Bank of England was already overtightening monetary policy. Higher interest rates have finally started feeding through to falling inflation. Producer prices signal further disinflation, which keeps us bullish on UK gilts.

1 The G6 bond markets comprise Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, UK and the US.

2 The purchasing power parity exchange rate for GBP/USD is around 1.48. Source: Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page. The information, analysis, and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or entity.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk, including the potential loss of principal invested. They do not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

The Russell logo is a trademark and service mark of Russell Investments.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

UNI-12272

Original Post