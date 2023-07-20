yoh4nn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is poised to capitalize on the positive outlook with robust quotation activity in Lighting and strong momentum in its Indoor lighting business in the upcoming quarters. Additionally, the company's strategic focus on product innovation to attract new customers, capacity expansion to meet the growing demand for refrigerated display cases, and the notable increase in order backlog are expected to significantly boost the company's revenue in the near to mid-term.

The company’s stock is currently trading at a significant discount to its historical levels. And, considering the favorable outlook of the company and the valuation of the stock, I have a buy rating on this stock.

Business Overview

LSI Industries is a prominent company that specializes in producing lighting and retail display solutions for the non-residential sector. The company operates through two segments, Lighting Segment and Display Solutions segment, with the Lighting segment being the largest with 57% of the total sales as of the first quarter of 2023. In the Lighting segment, the company offers a wide range of LED fixtures, including canopy lighting, area lighting, architectural lighting, floodlighting, and a variety of Lighting control to support lighting fixtures. LYTS’s Lighting Solutions are specifically designed to meet the unique need of businesses, offices, retail stores, QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants), Industrial facilities, Parking lots, and Sports complexes.

In addition, LYTS provides Retail display solutions under its Display solutions segment that helps businesses enhance their brand presence and create visually appealing experiences for their customers. The segment’s offerings include Digital Signage, LED Displays, Menu board, and other Graphics solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of the Retail industry.

Last Quarter Performance

In the third quarter of 2023, the Lighting segment gives another strong quarter with revenue growth of 17% Y/Y to $66.7 million as the company continues to make progress in the market, increasing sales in all major verticals. The primary factor for the strong Lighting segment growth was robust sales of indoor lighting which grew 29% Y/Y, as the company continued to strengthen its capabilities for indoor applications. The strong growth in the Lighting segment more than offset the negative impact from the Display Solutions Segment, which saw a Y/Y decline of 4%, due to decreased digital Signage shipments. This coupled with the benefit from ongoing stabilization and reliability in the supply chain resulted in overall revenue growth of 6.7% to $117.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior-year quarter.

The company’s margin on the other hand expanded in the third quarter of 2023, with strong Adjusted EBITDA growth across both the segment, which helped in 190 bps Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA margin growth to 9.6% during the third quarter of 2023. This growth was driven by improved program pricing, favorable program mix, and volume growth in the Lighting segment more than offsetting the negative impact of higher SG&A expenses.

Product innovation and footprint expansion

Over the past few years, the company has consistently achieved robust performance, largely attributed to the success of its New Products and Innovation initiatives, which remain a fundamental driver for its overall success. Building upon the positive outcomes experienced in previous years, the company is further reinforcing its dedication to continuous investment in new products and in new markets.

During the initial half of 2023, the company successfully launched its new product called REDI-Mount. This innovative mounting solution streamlines the installation of canopy lighting fixtures, reducing installation time by a remarkable 50%. The introduction of this product is expected to be instrumental in attracting new customers for the company in the upcoming quarters. Furthermore, the company has recently announced a significant investment in the Display Solution Group, demonstrating its commitment to this segment's growth and the potential it holds for further opportunities.

The company is currently expanding its presence in the refrigerated displays group by incorporating an additional 65,000 square feet of manufacturing and research and development space. This expansion is geared towards enhancing our capacity and capabilities to deliver next-generation refrigerated solutions, including the introduction of an R-290-based product, which is an environment-friendly non-toxic propane-based gas refrigerant having zero ozone-depleting properties. Additionally, as the company continues to aggressively pursue growth initiatives in Display Solutions, it has also announced the lease of additional manufacturing space, providing additional capacity to support ongoing market demand for refrigerated display cases, which should benefit the company’s revenue in the coming quarters.

How should LSI industries perform in the near term?

In addition to the expected revenue growth resulting from ongoing product innovation and capacity expansion, other factors should also contribute positively to its revenue in the upcoming quarters. In the last quarter, the company has been selected as a lighting partner for an Electric Vehicle (EV) battery production facility in Kentucky, and the company’s LED lighting solution will be used in illuminating the factory and office space of the multi-billion dollar EV battery Complex, which should boost the company’s sale in the coming quarters.

While the company has traditionally held a strong position in outdoor applications, it has been actively strengthening its capabilities in indoor applications as well. This strategic focus on indoor solutions has proven beneficial for the company's revenue in recent quarters, further solidifying its overall position with customers. As the mix between indoor and outdoor applications reaches a 50-50 split, the growing share of indoor applications, coupled with strong momentum in this business, is expected to provide significant support in driving sales for the company.

The company has experienced a notable increase in its order backlog, mainly due to supply chain constraints in specific end markets, leading to a prolonged quote-to-order conversion period. However, the ongoing supply chain stabilization is expected to help the company reduce this conversion period, ultimately benefiting the company’s revenue through improved backlog-to-sales conversion in the upcoming quarters.

Overall, I believe that the healthy quotation activity for the lighting solutions of the company along with the robust momentum in the indoor application should continue to support the company revenue in the near term. This along with strong order backlog levels and a recent win with a large EV battery manufacturing plant should further drive the company’s top line in the near to mid-term.

Risk

As of the end of the fiscal year 2022, the company reported a substantial order backlog totaling $112.4 million. This backlog was originally scheduled for shipment within the upcoming 12-month period. However, the company faced challenges with its supply chain, leading to a prolonged conversion period from backlog to actual sales which resulted in a further rise in backlog levels in the subsequent quarters.

In my thesis, I emphasize the importance of the backlog-to-sales conversion rate on revenue growth, as the ongoing stabilization in the supply chain should positively influence this conversion period, resulting in improved sales performance. However, if the supply chain constraints persist in the upcoming quarters, the company may encounter significant headwinds, mainly attributed to delayed backlog conversion. This, in turn, could have an adverse impact on the company's revenue in the coming quarters.

Valuation and Conclusion

LYTS is currently trading at 16.47x FY2023 consensus EPS estimates of $0.76 and 13.71x FY2024 consensus EPS estimates of $0.92, which represents a significant discount towards its 5-year average P/E of 42.33x. The continued quotation activity in the Lighting segment and the introduction of new products should continue to benefit the company’s revenue. While the strong backlog levels, project wins and strong growing indoor application business should further fuel the company’s top line in the coming quarters. The company’s growth prospects look promising to me and considering the discounted valuation of the stock, I have a buy rating on this stock.