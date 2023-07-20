Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
18 Charts That Say 'Long-Term Opportunity In Stock Market'

Jul. 20, 2023 2:34 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)1 Comment
Chris Ciovacco
Summary

  • A weight of the evidence approach is used to assess the evolving risk-reward profile of SPY and risk assets.
  • The evidence has evolved along a bullish path, indicating a positive one-to-three year outlook for SPY (S&P 500).
  • Topics covered include the market's increasing appetite for risk, a tame VIX, comparisons to bullish periods, and institutional support for stocks.

Business Opportunity

olm26250

SPY's Strength Matters

The odds associated with all investments (ETFs, individual stocks, bonds, etc.) are impacted by the market's tolerance for risk, which can be monitored numerous ways, including via the S&P 500 Index and/or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (

Chris Ciovacco
Chris Ciovacco is the founder and CEO of Ciovacco Capital Management (CCM), an independent money management firm serving individual investors nationwide. The thoroughly researched and backtested CCM Market Model answers these important questions: (1) How much should we allocate to risk assets?, (2) How much should we allocate to conservative assets?, (3) What are the most attractive risk assets?, and (4) What are the most attractive conservative assets? Chris is an expert in identifying the best ETFs from a wide variety of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, commodities, and precious metals. The CCM Market Model compares over 130 different ETFs to identify the most attractive risk-reward opportunities. Chris graduated summa cum laude from The Georgia Institute of Technology with a co-operative degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering. Prior to founding Ciovacco Capital Management in 1999, Mr. Ciovacco worked as a Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley in Atlanta for five years earning a strong reputation for his independent research and high integrity. While at Georgia Tech, he gained valuable experience working as a co-op for IBM (1985-1990). During his time with Morgan Stanley, Chris received extensive training which included extended stays in NYC at the World Trade Center. His areas of expertise include technical analysis and market model development. CCM’s popular weekly technical analysis videos on YouTube have been viewed over 700,000 times. Chris’ years of experience and research led to the creation of the thoroughly backtested CCM Market Model, which serves as the foundation for the management of separate accounts for individuals and businesses. Copy and paste links into your browser: Market Model: http://www.ciovaccocapital.com/sys-tmpl/ccmmarketmodel/ More About CCM: http://www.ciovaccocapital.com/sys-tmpl/aboutus/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CiovaccoCapital Twitter: https://twitter.com/CiovaccoCapital CCM Home Page: http://www.ciovaccocapital.com/sys-tmpl/hometwo/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, XLK, IEI, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 3:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.98K)
@Chris Ciovacco Hi Chris, I don't know if you monitor or answer SA comments, however, I just wanted to say that I really enjoy your YouTube videos each week and have really benefitted portfolio wise by selling energy issues bought after the Covid plunge in 2020 and buying a stack of mReits and 1 cmReit mainly after the SVB/FR/Signature bank collapses with most of the proceeds earlier this year (March to early May) when they were yielding very generous dividends (~15% for me). You always trade the charts in front of you and guide us to do the same. I'm quite happy with my portfolio picks, I am Dripping 2 of the 6 mReits I own for now and have started turning the rest of the dividends and a small SS payment from USD to AUD to live off of that income as I'm now retired. My wife will retire at the end of 2024 from paid employment, then I'll add the other two to the income stream. Keep up the great work you do every week.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
