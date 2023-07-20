Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quantum Computing Stocks Surge In 2023 On AI Potential

Jul. 20, 2023 2:55 AM ETGOOG, GOOGL, IBM, MSFT, IONQ, RGTI
Summary

  • Microsoft has announced plans to build an in-house quantum supercomputer within the next decade, highlighting the increasing importance of quantum computing in the tech sector.
  • Quantum computers, which use quantum bits for processing, are expected to be exponentially faster and more powerful than current supercomputers, accelerating AI development.
  • Companies like IBM, Google, and IonQ are leading the race in making quantum computing commercially viable, with stocks in the quantum computing sector seeing significant growth in 2023.

quantum computer

Bartlomiej Wroblewski

The age of AI has officially arrived, but this technological revolution is still in the early stages of development.

At some point soon, ChatGPT might seem rather rudimentary, like Pong - one of the original arcade video games - does today.

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
192 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

