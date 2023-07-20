Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emerging Market Economies Bear The Brunt Of A Stronger Dollar

Jul. 20, 2023 3:20 AM ETVWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, UUP, USDU, UDN
iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
848 Followers

Summary

  • Flexible exchange rates and anchored inflation expectations can alleviate the effects of a strong dollar.
  • The US dollar’s strengthening last year to a 20-year high had major implications for the global economy.
  • In emerging market economies, a 10 percent US dollar appreciation, linked to global financial market forces, decreases economic output by 1.9 percent after one year, and this drag lingers for two and a half years.

Length Of Chain Made From $1 Bills

theasis

By Rudolfs Bems, Deputy Division Chief, IMF's Research Department and Racha Moussa, economist, IMF's Research Department

Flexible exchange rates and anchored inflation expectations can alleviate the effects of a strong dollar.

The US dollar’s strengthening last year

This article was written by

iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
848 Followers
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.