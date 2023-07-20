Marco_Bonfanti/iStock via Getty Images

As we recently wrote, OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) seemingly offers high yield investors everything they could want in a stock. At the time, we were long OMF stock and quite bullish on it, stating:

It is quite rare to find well-covered and sustainable double-digit dividend yields. It is even rarer to find this from a company that is simultaneously buying back stock aggressively, growing its dividend aggressively, and advancing promising organic growth initiatives. The good news is that there is at least one such stock available today: OneMain Holdings.

Since then, OMF stock has crushed the broader market (SPY) as well as the high yield sector (DIV):

Data by YCharts

However, we recently sold our shares in OMF and are no longer bullish on the stock. Here are two reasons why:

#1. The Macroeconomic Environment For OMF Is Worsening

OMF benefited immensely from the COVID-19 lockdowns and government stimulus programs as they strengthened the balance sheets of low-income households, dramatically reducing defaults on OMF loans. However, between the cessation of government stimulus, increased consumer spending over the past few years since the economy reopened, inflation sapping consumer purchasing power, and the effects of rising interest rates and monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, consumer balance sheets have worsened meaningfully since their COVID-19 peak.

On top of that, student loan repayments are set to resume soon, and the Biden administration's unconstitutional student loan cancellation program has been officially nixed by the Supreme Court. This will likely put further balance sheet pressure on some of OMF's borrowers.

Furthermore, used car prices are falling, leaving a growing number of used car loans underwater. Given that OMF makes a number of these loans, they could see a rising number of losses in this business as well.

Last, but not least, consumer debt is sitting at around a record-high $17 trillion, leading to rising delinquencies across virtually all consumer debt categories. With interest rates rising, consumer balance sheets are becoming increasingly strained.

Given that OMF's customers are largely at the lower end of the credit quality spectrum, any softening in the economy/rise in the unemployment rate will likely have an outsized impact on them. As a result, we think that they could be facing serious headwinds and a meaningful rise in defaults on their loans if the Federal Reserve fails to achieve a soft landing.

#2. OMF Stock Is No Longer Undervalued

The third big reason why is that we believe that OMF no longer offers investors any meaningful margin of safety at these prices. After appreciating so rapidly, OMF has closed the gap to our estimate of fair value.

In fact, it now trades at a premium to its five-year average across several leading valuation multiples. For example, its forward P/E ratio is 7.36x, well above its five-year average of 6.15x, its P/Book Value is 1.89x, well above its five-year average of 1.56x, and its P/Tangible Book Value is 4.21x, well above its five-year average of 3.29x. These valuation premiums look even more glaring when considering that interest rates have risen considerably over that span.

While its 8% forward dividend yield is certainly attractive, the stock will likely face valuation multiple headwinds moving forward. Moreover, given the likelihood of a deteriorating environment for consumers, we expect OMF's earnings from its core lending business to face headwinds moving forward. The emerging credit card business may be able to offset some of these headwinds, but we still do not see material earnings per share growth moving forward. As a result, the overall risk-reward for the stock at the moment is neutral at best, leaving the stock likely to deliver a 5-8% long-term total return CAGR from current prices.

Investor Takeaway

OMF stock has been on a strong run lately, delivering outsized returns to shareholders alongside a very attractive dividend payout. We have been in and out of the stock numerous times, with each trade delivering 20%+ total returns in a matter of a few months. However, at the moment we believe that OMF is priced for the Federal Reserve achieving a soft landing for the economy. If they can truly achieve that, OMF will likely deliver respectable total returns over the long-term from here as the 8% current yield will combine with some buybacks and long-term business growth to give investors a 10-12% total return CAGR.

However, we think that a soft landing is a best-case scenario and far from a guarantee at this point. If we go into recession, OMF stock will likely see significant downside as defaults soar and the dividend comes under pressure. Keep in mind that the debt markets clearly see the risk in OMF stock as the company had to pay 9% interest rates on senior notes due 2029 that it issued last month. For a company having to pay 9% interest on its senior notes with a very cyclical business model underpinned by mostly low quality unsecured loans, I do not think that an 8% dividend yield is adequate compensation, especially when you can buy several investment grade Business Development Companies (BIZD) that offer superior dividend yields to OMF's and trade at steep discounts to NAV, while their loan portfolios are almost entirely made up of senior secured debt from a highly diversified portfolio of quality, profitable businesses.

As a result, we recently sold OMF and recycled the proceeds into some of our favorite BDCs at the moment.