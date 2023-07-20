Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Knightscope: The Quadrupling Of The Market Valuation Seems Unjustified

Jul. 20, 2023 5:28 AM ETKnightscope, Inc. (KSCP)2 Comments
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Knightscope’s market capitalization has increased by over 330% since late June and the likely reason behind this is several positive developments.
  • Yet, the increase in the market valuation seems overdone as quarterly revenues are below $3 million, and the business is nowhere near breakeven.
  • In my view, KSCP stock is starting to lose momentum, and this could be a good time to open a small short position.
  • However, there are no call options available and there could be significant share price volatility ahead and it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid Knightscope.
  • Microcap Review members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Trading chats analytics on digital display

da-kuk

Introduction

I’ve written four articles on SA about U.S. autonomous security robot (ASR) company Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP), the latest of which was in December 2022 when I said that the margins were far off management estimates and

If you like this article, consider joining Microcap Review. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys.

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.6K Followers
Leader of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

e
eyezeke
Today, 6:33 AM
Comments (52)
Almost no stock in the Market is priced exactly to its actual revenue, you have a large short position..? Or someone who cornered the stock asking you to make the attempt at causing a panic?
budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Today, 6:12 AM
Comments (569)
This stock was priced at $3.50 less than a year ago with little money and no contracts. There are seven metro PD's ready to start ordering. Once the EPS turns positive, this will be north of 5 bucks. You're right...risk averse should stay away. They usually miss the boat anyway.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.