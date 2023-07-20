da-kuk

Introduction

I’ve written four articles on SA about U.S. autonomous security robot (ASR) company Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP), the latest of which was in December 2022 when I said that the margins were far off management estimates and the company hadn't managed to secure a meaningful number of orders despite being created almost a decade ago.

In my view, this is a good time to revisit Knightscope as its market valuation has more than quadrupled over the past month following the announcement of the launch of real-time automated gunshot detection solutions as well as an order of 15 of its K1 Blue Light Emergency Towers. In addition, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on the company's stock with a buy rating and a price target of $3.50 in June. While all of these developments are positive for Knightscope, I think that the company is unlikely to get in the black anytime soon and that its share price could get back below $1 over the coming weeks. In my view, this could be a good time to open a small short position. Let’s review.

Overview of the recent developments

In case you're not familiar with Knightscope or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. The company was founded in 2013 and specializes in the design and sale of ASRs for indoor and outdoor surveillance under a machine-as-a-service (MaaS) business model. It’s among the leading companies in the ASR market with over two million hours of field experience and its product portfolio includes four types of mobile and stationary robots (K1 Hemisphere, K1 Tower, K3, and K5) as well as four emergency communications solutions (K1 Blue Light Tower, K1 Blue Light Emergency Phone, K1 Call Box, and K1 Retrofit Kit). In addition, the company has a multi-terrain ASR under development under the K7 brand. Knightscope’s ASRs are a combination of self-driving technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence and have an effective price ranging between $0.75 and $9 per hour depending on the model.

According to Knightscope’s latest corporate presentation, a single ASR can generate about $255,000 of revenue over a 5-year period as well as $170,470 of net cash flow. Yet, it’s worth noting that when I covered the company in December, the revenue figure in the corporate presentation was $309,700 while the net cash flow was $176,700 over the same period.

Turning our attention to the financial performance of the business, my main concerns have always been the low margins as well as the small order backlog. The situation hasn’t changed much so far in 2023 as the gross profit margin remained negative in Q1 despite a tripling of revenues to $2.9 million. It seems that economies of scale are inconsequential as the gross margin remained negative, and I’m concerned that general and administrative expenses continue to be higher than revenues.

In addition, ASR revenue is stagnant as almost all of the improvement in sales came from the emergency solutions segment.

Looking at the orders, Knightscope had a total backlog of just $4.7 million as of April 28 (see page 25 here), comprised of $2.7 million ASR orders and $2 million orders for blue light emergency communication devices. Yet, the market valuation of the company has soared by over 330% since June 26 despite the underwhelming financial performance of the business and I think there are three key reasons behind this.

First, investment banking and equity research firm Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage of Knightscope with a buy rating and a price target of $3.50 per share on June 22. Ascendiant has a positive outlook on the company's growth prospects and forecasts revenues to reach $18 million in 2024. Yet, the net loss for that year is seen at $18.2 million.

Second, Knightscope announced on July 13 that it received an order for 15 units of its K1 Blue Light Tower emergency phone from a California public community college. While this shouldn’t be a major contract considering a $1.25 million order in May for K1 Blue Light Towers and K1 E-Phones included 145 devices, it’s encouraging to see the company securing new clients.

Third, Knightscope revealed on July 14 the launch of real-time automated gunshot detection to its portfolio of autonomous security products and services. This upgrade can reduce police and security response times and I think it could boost orders for Knightscope’s products in the coming months.

While all of these developments are positive, I doubt that quarterly revenues will surpass $4 million anytime soon and the significant increase in Knightscope’s market capitalization over the past four weeks seems unjustified. Considering the share price slumped by 23.15% on July 17, I think that the stock might be running out of steam and that this could be a good time to open a small short position. In my view, the share price could be back below the $1.00 mark in a matter of weeks and short selling seems like a viable idea as data from Fintel shows the short borrow fee rate is 12.31% as of the time of writing. The short squeeze risk seems low as it takes just 0.23 days to cover. However, there are still no options available for hedging purposes.

Looking at the upside risks, I think that there are two major ones. First, it’s possible that I’m too pessimistic about the financial performance of Knightscope over the coming months. In my view, revenues surpassing $5 million in Q2 2023 could provide a boost for the share price. Second, the share prices of microcaps can soar without any news or catalysts, which can lead to significant losses for short sellers.

Investor takeaway

Knightscope continues to struggle with low operating margins and a small order backlog, but its market capitalization has more than quadrupled over the past few weeks following several positive news. Yet, I think that the share price increase seems overdone as quarterly revenues are below $3 million, and the business is nowhere near breakeven. In my view, the stock is starting to lose momentum, and this could be a good time to open a small short position. However, there are no call options available and there could be significant share price volatility ahead which is why it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid this stock.

