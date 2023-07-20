Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

J.B. Hunt: Moderating Freight Pressures But Shares Appear Fairly Valued Following Results

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • J.B. Hunt reported weak Q2 results that came in under expectations.
  • Despite the weakness, markets bid up the stock on positive sentiment surrounding an eventual recovery in the freight environment.
  • While recessionary pressures do appear to be abating, I view JBHT's volume weakness as a persistent concern.
  • At current trading levels, shares appear fairly valued, given their current operating performance.
JB Hunt Intermodal cargo shipping container on train

ablokhin

A heavier load may not always signify a positive. But in the context of the freight environment, J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) could benefit from more to carry.

JBHT Q2 Results

The quarterly stats weren’t good. On a YOY basis, revenues, operating income, and EPS were

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.85K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.