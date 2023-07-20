Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Volvo: Lowered Direct Costs And Growth In Truck Deliveries Are Encouraging

Jul. 20, 2023 5:51 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VOLAF)
Discount Fountain
Summary

  • Volvo Group has seen a decrease in the cost of goods sold ratio - with sales growth outpacing that of the cost of sales.
  • While net order intake was down this quarter, deliveries continued to see growth overall.
  • I take a bullish view on Volvo Group stock.

A new white Volvo truck near the car dealership.

lyash01

Investment Thesis: I expect Volvo Group to continue to see upside from here, on the basis of a decrease in the cost of goods sold ratio as well as continued growth in deliveries across the Trucks segment.

In

This article was written by

Discount Fountain
Comments (1)

c
cpr1200r100
Today, 6:58 AM
Premium
Comments (1.56K)
Thanks!

Just curious.. off the top of your head what portion of Volvo's Revenues come from truck sales (and profits) vs the many other facets of the Volvo industrial conglomerate?

Similar questions on geographical revenues, than by business segment? Trucks, construction equipment, engines, defense, automation, ect.
