How The Trade Desk Made Top Picks

Programmatic advertising will be the norm in the not-so-distant future. Statista reports that advertisers are devoting higher shares of budgets to programmatic than ever, and the U.S. market is forecast to grow from $198 billion in 2022 to $292 billion in 2026. Clunky linear advertising is fazing out.

This gives The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) a fantastic secular growth opportunity.

Programmatic ads are automated purchases of digital ad space (like connected television (CTV) and mobile and desktop display). When publishers have space, they send a bid request to ad buyers, who bid through a demand-side platform (DSP), like The Trade Desk, based on preset optimization preferences. It all happens instantaneously. Advertisers get better targeting, data, and return on investment.

The Trade Desk's terrific results and ample market opportunity made it one of my 4 Top Tech Stocks For 2023. They have all performed admirably, none better than TTD, which has nearly doubled in 2023.

The Trade Desk is a major player in the CTV market, making up the largest chunk of sales. The platform has a reach of 120 million devices.

I won't belabor all the reasons I love the company and its future (I have another TTD article here that may be worth a look), but here are some highlights:

95% customer retention;

Dynamic founder-led management;

32% sales growth in 2022 and 21% growth in Q1 2023, while the broader industry is flat;

$700 million buyback program introduced in Q4 to offset dilution;

Adjusted EBITDA margin over 40%;

Will be added to the Nasdaq 100 shortly; and

Growth opportunities internationally and in shopper marketing with partnerships with the biggest names in retail (Walmart (WMT), Walgreens (WBA), etc.);

It's tough to argue with these gains in sales and cash flow:

Unfortunately, having a tremendous business is only part of the story. We also have to consider the valuation and, to a lesser extent, the macro environment.

Let's start with the macro.

A Dynamic Market

Just weeks ago, the talk on Wall Street and around the water cooler was all about recession, interest rates, the debt ceiling, and whether the market could sustain its recent rally. The conversation turned 180 degrees overnight to artificial intelligence (AI) and whether the market could actually make new highs.

The backdrop is against The Trade Desk.

Some say we could avoid recession altogether, but this is wishful thinking and ignores a host of signs to the contrary. It takes months to feel the effects of interest rate hikes, so the effects of the fastest rate hikes in recent history will be felt in increasing intensity long after the Federal Reserve pauses them.

For instance, it takes several months for consumers to change their spending habits, but they will. Our incredibly resilient consumer spending is the last domino to drop.

One statistic that doesn't get enough coverage is the revised (i.e. actual) job creation numbers. Job creation numbers have been revised down for every single month in 2023, as depicted below.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Chart by author.

The figures are often revised more than once - the BLS reports the revisions in the last paragraph of this report each month.

The revised figures are an average of 21% below the originally reported figures that hit the headlines. The consistent trend says that the models used for estimation need to be adjusted downward significantly.

A total of 335,000 fewer jobs were created than initially reported, and if June's numbers are revised down by 21%, it will be the weakest month this year for job creation.

Investors can also get a risk-free return of over 5% now. The higher the market goes, the more risk there is. Investors will begin moving money out when the risk reaches the tipping point. If the market falters, many more could seek haven.

The Valuation Is Unattractive.

The Trade Desk's valuation is higher than at any time other than the 2021 bubble and subsequent retracing, as shown below.

Even more concerning, growth is slowing, and the economy is shaky, meaning the valuation is even more out of whack. Growth could continue to slow as companies cut budgets, recession or not. Advertising is one of the first items on the chopping block.

Since I love The Trade Desk as a company (and the money I have made this year elicits warm fuzzies), it helps to ask this question as if it is a company from which I am emotionally detached So, here goes.

Would I invest in a company:

Trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 27;

With only 20% sales growth;

In the advertising industry;

Just 20% off its 2021 bubble high price;

With the market whistling past the recession graveyard; and

When the risk-free rate is over 5%?

For me, the answer is a resounding negative.

Additionally, companies like Microsoft and NVIDIA are now reaching ludicrous valuations propping up the broader market. They will come down and could pull many other names with them.

Is The Trade Desk Stock A Buy?

So, we should all sell everything and move to CDs, right? Of course not. But we should mitigate risk, including trimming positions, selling covered calls, and raising cash. I have sold covered calls on many positions and purchased other hedges.

Many growth stocks that reach outlandish levels will come down substantially over the next few quarters allowing investors to accumulate shares at a lower price. Investors need only look back to 2021 to see that valuations matter in the long run, patience is a virtue, and FOMO is a dangerous beast.