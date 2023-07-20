Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's Time That Altria Unleashes Its $11 Billion Ace In The Hole

Jul. 20, 2023 6:00 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)BUD5 Comments
Wealth Insights
Summary

  • Altria's stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev is worth more than $11 billion.
  • Selling the stake could unlock capital to dramatically reduce the dividend payout ratio and fuel earnings growth.
  • MO stock is a solid candidate for 13% annual returns and more if it sells its stake.

Man drinking alone

South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE:MO), the owner of the Marlboro cigarette brand in the United States, has been trying to pivot away from its legacy smoking business for years.

It has been challenging. The company blew $13 billion

Wealth Insights
Comments (5)

Shangrila Value profile picture
Shangrila Value
Today, 6:56 AM
Comments (4.41K)
Yep, let's blow another $11 billion. Great suggestion.
a
atlasman
Today, 6:28 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.54K)
Understanding that $bud is down 44% over the last 5 years I imagine there can be a whole lot better things they can do with their investment. Or better yet, can they double down and execute a LBO, replace the entire $BUD management team and return the brand to it once great state.
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 6:17 AM
Premium
Comments (704)
I hope one of the analysts asks Billy whether he still “has confidence” in BUD’s management team. IMO, the CEO’s failure to appropriately oversee the marketing department is a clear case of corporate malfeasance. If the CEO was aware of the marketing department’s “strategy” to make the beer “less fratty,” and signed off on the marketing campaign, then he should be fired immediately because he failed to appreciate the potential harmful impact the decision had on the brand. BUD stock won’t be recovering any time soon. MO should sell and move on.
b
beasleybighead
Today, 6:53 AM
Comments (296)
@The Reasonable Man By your sentences 1. Agree. 2. Strongly agree. 3. Strongly agree. 4. Wait a second. Sell low? Is there an appropriately alternate investment?
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 6:13 AM
Comments (3.46K)
Given the loss on JUUL, the tax cost of selling the BUD stake may now be close to zero! Worth exploring.
