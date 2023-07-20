SasaJo/iStock via Getty Images

I wanted to revisit Toast (NYSE:TOST) after what has been a pretty wild ride for investors over the past few months. I previously upgraded the company to a buy in February after a selloff made the valuation more appealing. The price was around $19 then, and the company went on a tear to close to $27 a share with the wild rally in tech this year.

However, yesterday the stock tanked 15%, putting it back down to into the $22 range not too far from when I first wrote on the company. We have more data now on the path forward to profitability, though, and I think it's prudent to revisit the company's performance.

It appears the reason for the selloff was the company's cancellation of a $0.99 order processing fee from the company's digital ordering suite after customer backlash. Obviously, with the course reversal, this wasn't a good initiative to begin with. However, the company stated estimates are unaffected on the year by the reversal, so this fee was not intrinsic to the value proposition of how the company makes money. From SA News:

While we had the best of intentions 'to keep costs low for our customers' that is not how the change was perceived by some of you. We made the wrong decision and following a careful review, including the additional feedback we received, the fee will be removed from our Toast digital ordering channels," the company said in a letter to its customers.

I think this speaks to some of the better things I've seen from Toast. The company has managed to roll out new features very quickly and drive excellent upsell with its customers. They now boast around 16 optional modules, notably adding Toast Tables to the stable recently which allows for waitlist and booking management. This upsell is vital to capture additional restaurant spend and leads to the land-and-expand ARR growth the company will rely on once their overall restaurant growth slows. The company appears to perform well when experimenting with new product lines and initiatives, rolling it out to customers, and then changing on the fly when it doesn't work.

So, my prognosis here is the stock was overextended and the sell-off isn't going to be permanent. I'm not a chart technician, but the run-up was massive going into July, and the first piece of really negative news brought it back down to Earth. I think it will be a blip when we zoom out a couple years from now.

Looking at recent operating performance, revenue estimates were hiked by 4% in the last quarter to 37% growth this year, new restaurant adds remained strong at 5,500 to 85,000, and notably the company landed Marriott Select Service hotel restaurants. One of my biggest concerns for the company's long-term future has been the ability to move upmarket. Toast recently rolled out its Toast for Hotels offering, and landing a Marriott chain proves this initiative was worthwhile. The larger chains are going to provide more stability to the company through an economic downturn, as the typical SMB they usually service is by their nature more likely to fail. The company also landed a 300 location QSR chain and is launching in Canada, Ireland, and the UK. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved 600 bp's to -2.1%, and its projected to break-even on an adjusted basis on the full-year on the back of good expense management.

G&A and S&M expenses grew slower than revenue, at 45 and 46% against 53% revenue growth, respectively, showing they are capable of continuing the march to profitability and fulfilling the projections management provided earlier in the year. Long-term, I remain bullish on the company's ability to take advantage of the restaurant space's shift to digital, with equipment lock-in's, 1-3 year contract terms, and an innate ability to win via customer referrals, showing the value proposition of the offering.

Looking at valuation, I'll compare the company's multiples to competitors Square (SQ) and Fiserv (FI), though the comparison isn't perfect. Price/sales on 2023 projections sits at 3.78X, though the figure doesn't paint the whole picture considering the margin differences between software and fintech revenues. SQ is sitting at 2.42X and FISV is at 4.52X. When I last wrote on the company as a buy, it was at 2.84X sales. However, the path to profitability was somewhat less clear then than it is now. I'm not looking at Toast as a screaming buy today, but I'll likely add to my position on the sell-off. The company is making the right moves to capture a lucrative market opportunity and growth remains strong. Expense management looks good, and the move upmarket and into international markets could be huge for the company. The investment remains speculative considering how early it is, but I anticipate Toast will start to generate GAAP profitability in the next few years and I intend to continue to monitor their progress in that direction. The rest of the market is heating up, so I'll take this opportunity to scoop some shares on what I consider an unjustified sell-off.