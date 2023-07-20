krblokhin

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is offering a rare opportunity to buy a high dividend yield with acceptable risk. The stock has fallen largely due to concerns about lead liability as well as a general re-rating as a result of the higher interest rate environment. While I suspect that much investor attention will be placed on AT&T (T) due to the lower valuation, I am of the view that VZ offers a more compelling opportunity due to the stronger balance sheet and longer history of executional focus. Even after a bounce from the lows, VZ is still yielding nearly 8% on the basis of its dividend alone - I am initiating coverage with a strong buy rating.

VZ Stock Price

For much of the past decade, it was seemingly common knowledge that VZ was a better-run business than T, despite being in the same sector. Yet VZ has seen its relative premium narrow as the stock is now trading lower than it did 3 decades ago.

Data by YCharts

Both T and VZ trade like “dead money” over the past several decades, but only one is a buy.

VZ Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, VZ delivered solid growth in its core mobility segment despite the ever-present competitive environment.

2023 Q1 Presentation

Investors may be more attracted to the broadband internet side of the business due to the stronger growth and more visible secular growth story. VZ delivered strong broadband growth including 393k net adds in FWA.

2023 Q1 Presentation

FWA includes the company’s 5G home internet offering, which I view to be uniquely positioned to take business away from other internet competitors in T and Comcast (CMCSA).

Verizon

On an overall basis, VZ saw total revenues decline 1.9% YOY despite wireless service revenues growing 3% YOY.

2023 Q1 Presentation

I am not too concerned about that development given ongoing macro struggles and I should note that wireless equipment revenues have negative gross margins.

VZ delivered 7.3% YOY growth in earnings to $1.20 per share, representing a strong result given that T saw its own EPS decline YOY.

2023 Q1 Presentation

VZ ended the quarter with a large debt load, with $129.8 billion in net unsecured debt. The leverage position of 2.7x unsecured debt to EBITDA is notably lower than the 3.2x position at T.

2023 Q1 Presentation

Free cash flow did not cover dividend payments in the quarter, but this was mainly due to the company spending more on capital investments in the quarter for seasonal reasons. On the conference call, management reiterated expectations to achieve “$2 billion to $3 billion of annual savings by 2025” and reiterated expectations to achieve their full-year guidance. That guidance was issued in the prior quarter and included expectations for wireless service revenue growth of between 2.5% to 4.5%, adjusted EBITDA of between $47.0 billion to $48.5 billion, adjusted earnings per share of between $4.55 to $4.85 (representing a 6.3% YOY decline at the high end). Management reiterated expectations for full-year capital spending to be within the range of $18.25 billion to $19.25 billion. This implies around $20 to $22 billion in free cash flow for the full-year, which compares favorably against the $146 billion market cap.

2023 Q1 Presentation

Management has previously guided for capital spending to decline to $17 billion in 2024 and moderate thereafter. This is largely due to C-Band spending expected to end after this year. At its 2022 Investor Day, management had guided for 4% long term growth in wireless service revenues, but has since seemingly walked back from that guidance, at least in the near term. That might be another explanation for why the stock has performed so weakly over the past several quarters.

Is VZ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The latest news has been the potential for significant legal liabilities due to lead cables. That has sent VZ to trade at its highest dividend yield over the past decade.

Seeking Alpha

I am no legal expert on environmental damages but we can reasonably assume that the lead case may be an overhang for quite some time and it is unclear how much these companies will have to pay, if at all. T has recently gone on the offensive in trying to push back against blame for its own part.

As of recent prices, VZ was trading at just around 7x earnings.

Seeking Alpha

That represents a notable premium to the 5.5x earnings multiple at T though I note that their dividend yields are quite comparable. Like T, VZ has a significant amount of debt which means that debt maturing over the coming years may need to be refinanced at higher interest rates.

2022 10-K

However, VZ has a lower leverage ratio than T and is targeting leverage to decline rapidly to around 2x by the end of 2025.

2022 Investor Day

It typically isn’t so hard to believe any thesis revolving around debt paydown, especially when free cash flow generation is as high as it is here. But it is important to note that T has been historically very acquisitive, as evidenced by the $68 billion in goodwill as of 2022 (this stood at $146 billion in 2020) versus just $29 billion at VZ. Management has stated that they intend to begin repurchasing shares once leverage reaches 2.25x EBITDA, providing a visible catalyst over the coming years.

I can see the stock eventually re-rating to a 6% to 6.5% yield (similar to the value range that I gave for T) but I see a greater probability of an upward move here. Based on the 7.7% dividend yield, 2% to 3% growth, and some multiple expansion, I can see the stock comfortably delivering double-digit total returns in the years to come.

What are the key risks? While VZ appears to be a better operator than T, wireless cellular is admittedly a price competitive sector and there have been talks about Amazon (AMZN) joining the mix. I am of the view that VZ’s extensive 5G infrastructure creates some barriers to entry, but that same argument may also imply that capital spending must remain elevated indefinitely. The stock remains cheap even accounting for the capital spending as CapEx tends to hover right around depreciation expenses, but it is possible that the gap between these two widen at some point. I think the greatest risk here is the need for patience - the lead overhang may take years, if not decades to resolve itself, and VZ might not offer attractive returns in the meantime. The higher interest rate environment may add pressure to the bottom-line as the company refinances maturing debt, but ongoing debt paydown should help offset that pressure.

I rate VZ a strong buy as the 7.7% yield looks misplaced, possibly due to investors putting VZ in the same basket as T. I expect the stocks to diverge over time as VZ executes towards its deleveraging program.