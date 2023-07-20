Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Alliance: 5.1x FWD P/E, Strong Deposit Trends, Upside Potential

Jul. 20, 2023 6:13 AM ETWestern Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.09K Followers

Summary

  • Western Alliance Bancorporation has seen a significant increase in new deposits in Q2, indicating a continual recovery from the March financial crisis.
  • The Company has attracted $3.5B in new deposits in Q2'23.
  • Exposure to commercial real estate loans remains very limited.
  • Despite a negative trend in EPS and NIM, WAL's low valuation based on earnings and a significant discount to book value suggest an attractive investment opportunity.

Looking directly up at the skyline of the financial district in central London

CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), like the broader regional banking sector, has struggled to recover valuation losses sustained during the March financial crisis. However, given the bank's success in attracting new deposits in the second-quarter, I believe Western Alliance

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.09K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WAL, PACW, CMA, ZIONS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.