My $10,000 'Importance' Portfolio: Concentrating The Portfolio For Success

Jul. 20, 2023 6:24 AM ETDE, PDD, PLTR, QFIN, SFM, SQ, TSLA, UNM
Philip Eriksson
Summary

  • This month, my long-term investment portfolio consists of eight positions (88.96% stock exposure and 11.04% cash).
  • The largest event this month is the sale of CVS, which I have decided no longer fits into the 'importance' portfolio.
  • CVS does not seem to be contributing well in solving the vast complexities in the U.S. healthcare system, which is plagued by government oversight and high spending with little output.
  • My focus for this portfolio is on companies with strong growth potential, high returns on capital, and a focus on product development which are factors that reflect a company's 'importance'.
Concentrating The Portfolio For Success

It has been a great month. All of my positions are up this month except for my smallest holding PDD Holdings. Furthermore, I am currently sitting with more cash given my full sale of CVS for a very

Philip Eriksson
I believe that successful investing boils down to philosophy. Is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them for as long as they are. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my master's at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QFIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

