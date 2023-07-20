Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Geopolitical Tensions Send Chill Through U.S. Listings For China AI

Jul. 20, 2023 6:30 AM ETTSP, EH, HSAI, SNTMF
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers

Summary

  • Global investors are increasingly avoiding China's AI sector due to geopolitical tensions, leading to a rise in domestic funding for the industry.
  • Three former Microsoft executives, Lee Kai-Fu, Lu Qi, and Harry Shum, have become major backers of China's AI start-ups.
  • Despite the shift in investment patterns, China aims to become a global AI superpower by 2030, with cumulative AI investment totaling $4 billion through June this year.

Silhouette of a man interacting with virtual computer graphics

We Are

Global investors are avoiding China's artificial intelligence sector over fears of getting caught in geopolitical tensions.

Key Takeaways:

  • China's AI industry is now largely funded by smaller, domestic sources, with global private equity and Western stock buyers increasingly avoiding the

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We previously submitted this article in another form, but have significantly rewritten it to be more relevant to Seeking Alpha readers. We believe this is an important topic affecting Chinese companies, and think SA readers would benefit from understanding the risks they face when investing in Chinese AI companies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
kevinconnolly
Today, 6:55 AM
Comments (3.04K)
Senior Bamboo, great stuff and just like the British couldn't stop the American train from reaching it's destiny the same thing will happen between the United States and China-------Destiny cannot be measured cannot be stopped.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.