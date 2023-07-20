Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UiPath: Sitting Above The Tech Stack

Jul. 20, 2023 7:22 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)1 Comment
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
736 Followers

Summary

  • UiPath's core value proposition is automating repetitive tasks within organizations, making it flexible, scalable and valuable across various sectors.
  • Despite being currently unprofitable, UiPath has a strong balance sheet and has significantly narrowed its operating losses, with expectations of achieving GAAP operating profitability in the coming years.
  • While there are risks, including competition from larger firms and AI startups, the company's fundamentals and growth potential suggest it is currently undervalued, making it an attractive option for long-term investors.
Robot humanoid use laptop and sit at table for big data analytic

NanoStockk

Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is in a unique position because they effectively sit above the tech stack. UiPath can help organizations become more productive and efficient through their automation software and bots. The company has a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
736 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 7:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.52K)
I'm in.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.