NanoStockk

Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is in a unique position because they effectively sit above the tech stack. UiPath can help organizations become more productive and efficient through their automation software and bots. The company has a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity to bridge them to profitability. We believe the fundamentals justify a closer look from long-term investors.

Core Value Proposition and Staying Power

UiPath's core value proposition revolves around identifying and automating tasks within an organization. These tasks are often repetitive in nature and are perfect for an automated solution. Users can create their own automation tasks depending on what they see as a need within their organization. UiPath can also collect data by monitoring the clicks and activity of their users to identify where they can make improvements and automate tasks. This works regardless of what the customer's tech stack looks like, giving UiPath a way into every enterprise. The result is that UiPath is flexible and scalable, with many viable use cases.

UiPath Investor Day Presentation

UiPath's software has a variety of potential use cases, some examples of which are:

Medical

UiPath can make appointments for patients based on their diagnoses, doctor availability, location, and other factors such as financial statements and insurance details. UiPath can send patient data to a third-party healthcare analytics provider to provide more reliable diagnoses and better patient care without violating any confidentiality regulations.

Finance

UiPath can be used to automate portions of the know-your-customer process. UiPath can automate some loan decisions. If any issues arise the specific case can be referred to an employee to solve or double check.

Marketing

Customer relationship management and accounting systems need to contain the same sales details. UiPath can update accounting records and prepare and send invoices instead of manually replicating data. UiPath can update customer relationship management records with customer contact information. Companies that do not have their human resources and customer relationship management systems integrated can use UiPath to ensure that customer relationship management adjustments are submitted in real-time.

There are many more potential use cases for UiPath, and it is often up to the specific company on what they want to automate. As the software learns and grows it will get better at identifying tasks that can be automated as well as improve the efficiency of automation.

Organizational Improvements

The end result of using UiPath is a more productive and efficient organization. UiPath automates tasks that are normally repetitive and time consuming. Unlike a human, UiPath's software and bots can work 24/7 with 100% uptime. In some cases, UiPath's bots can do the same amount of work as a human in less time, or more work than a human at the same time. In a business that adopts UiPath, routine, repetitive, and boring tasks are assigned to robots. This allows employees to focus on more complex tasks. There is no risk of information leakage from one component to another because each bot only performs single tasks. As a result, data access is strictly monitored and reported. UiPath bots can have operating costs that are much lower than their human equivalent, allowing an organization to operate more efficiently.

We can see evidence of UiPath's staying power in their dollar based NRR of 122%, and can see evidence of their scalability by the 42% top-line CAGR over the past couple of years. The use cases and TAM should continue to expand as the company learns and makes improvements to their automation software.

UiPath Q1 Earnings Presentation

Strong Balance Sheet

UiPath is currently unprofitable but the company has ample liquidity to fund their operations until profitability is reached. Over the past year the company has done a fantastic job at narrowing their operating losses. We expect this improvement to continue and believe the company can achieve GAAP operating profitability within the next year or two.

UiPath Q1 Earnings Report

UiPath Q1 Earnings Report

Price Action

UiPath has seen a solid rally year-to-date and is making good progress on growing revenue and narrowing their operating losses. The stock is still down far below their all-time highs, but this is more the result of an overenthusiastic market environment in 2021 than the company "failing to execute". With vastly improved fundamentals the company justifies their current valuation far more than they did in the past.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Valuation

UiPath has never traded at a lower fundamental valuation than it has in recent months. The combination of a declining stock price and improving fundamentals has rapidly closed the gap between value and price, and the company appears to be at a stage where the fundamentals and growth prospects justify the current stock price. We believe the company is reasonably valued at these levels and that long-term investors can take a closer look here. We would believe the company is overvalued if their growth rates failed to re-accelerate and their PS ratio approached the 20 level.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Risks

A big risk to UiPath is the potential for the company to get outcompeted by larger firms such as Microsoft (MSFT) or Salesforce (CRM). These companies are already adopted by many enterprises and could bundle an RPA solution with their other software. This would put a large amount of pressure on UiPath, similar to how Microsoft bundling Teams put a large amount of pressure on Zoom (ZM). This is a significant risk, but could also be a potential benefit. A company may want to acquire UiPath in order to add an RPA solution to their software offerings. While we wouldn't bank on this (especially in the current regulatory environment), it means that UiPath being in an attractive market has its benefits as well as its downsides.

Another risk is the potential for the plethora of AI startups to provide productivity solutions at a lower cost than UiPath. We don't yet know the potential or limits of enterprise AI, but the risk that UiPath is unable to effectively compete may materialize. On the bright side, the company can always build high quality AI productivity solutions themselves and use their experience and strong balance sheet to out-innovate upstarts within the space.

We view the overall risk/reward as being favorable at these levels, and believe that the current price of UiPath stock represents a buy for long-term investors who are bullish on the company and their RPA solutions. Investors should be aware that with a smaller tech company such as UiPath there are generally more risks than with a larger tech company.

Key Takeaway

We believe that UiPath is attractively valued at these levels as long as they can effectively compete going forward. Their automation solutions can generate value across a variety of use cases and are software stack agnostic. The end result is a TAM that grows larger as businesses become more complex and the capabilities of enterprise AI and RPA bots increase. While there are significant risks to the bull case, we believe the fundamentals and growth potential point to UiPath being currently undervalued and that long-term investors can take a closer look.