Shockwave Medical: Sound Investment With Or Without Rumored Takeover

bpawesome

Introduction

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is a medical device company revolutionizing calcified cardiovascular disease treatment through their unique Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology. IVL uses sonic pressure waves for safe, minimally invasive procedures to improve patient outcomes. Their various IVL catheters, approved in multiple countries, are designed for different-sized vessels to treat Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). Through consistent clinical studies, Shockwave Medical demonstrates IVL's safety and effectiveness, driving its adoption across various therapies and markets. Additionally, they are expanding into new geographical markets and indications, thanks to ongoing clinical programs.

Recent developments: Shockwave Medical is reportedly attracting takeover interest from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Medtronic (MDT), following failed talks with Boston Scientific (BSX). Subsequently, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical to overweight, anticipating better CMS reimbursement for its coronary IVL catheters, driving growth and outpacing street expectations.

The following article reviews Shockwave's financials, stock, and prospects with or without a takeover.

Financial Performance & Stock Assessment

Shockwave Medical's Q1 2023 revenue was $161.1M, a 72% increase YoY, mainly due to higher catheter sales. Gross profit reached $140M, with an improved gross margin of 87%. Operating expenses increased to $100.2M due to business expansion. Net income was $39.1M. The company raised its full-year 2023 revenue forecast to $700M-$720M.

According to Seeking Alpha, SWAV displays strong potential with expected sales growth of 46.22% in 2023, 25.92% in 2024, and 21.09% in 2025. Earnings per share are projected to grow over the same period. Recent earnings revisions show a trend toward positive adjustments. However, the stock has a high forward P/E ratio, indicating potential overvaluation.

Remarkably, SWAV's revenue growth YoY is 86.42% and levered free cash flow has grown enormously, indicating robust business performance. The gross profit margin is also strong at 86.87%, and the net income margin sits at a healthy 43.18%.

The company's momentum is mixed, with stock performance outperforming the S&P 500 over a six-month period, but trailing slightly over a 3-month period.

Data by YCharts

SWAV's market capitalization is $9.90B with a manageable debt load of $139.60M and a substantial cash position of $416.86M.

Growth Strategies

Shockwave Medical's management credited their impressive YoY growth to both U.S. and international sales of their catheters. They emphasized the successful launch and impressive performance of their new L6 Peripheral IVL Catheter and the continued strong performance of the M5+.

Management also expressed optimism regarding the next-generation coronary product, C2+, which they predict will encourage more adoption of coronary IVL. They aim to introduce C2+ to the U.S. market by early Q4 2023.

Their recent acquisition, Neovasc and their Reducer System have received encouraging feedback from European customers. However, management stated they are focusing on understanding the market dynamics for the Reducer to be fully prepared once the COSIRA-II trial data is available.

Regarding their future growth, management shared their intent to release two new products per year, targeting to offer seven different devices by 2026. They plan to provide more information about their product roadmap in an investor innovation event later this year.

Management also voiced their anticipation for improved CMS reimbursement for IVL procedures. As a result of their strong Q1 performance, they updated their 2023 revenue forecast to $700-720 million, up from their previous guidance. However, this forecast does not include revenue from the Reducer.

My Analysis & Recommendation

The ongoing interest from major industry players like Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic reflects the high potential and unique position of Shockwave Medical in the cardiovascular device market. Boston Scientific's previous interest likely hinged on Shockwave's proprietary IVL technology and strong track record, which offers an innovative approach to treating cardiovascular disease.

Outside of potential acquisitions, Shockwave appears to be a promising investment opportunity. The firm exhibits strong financial performance with significant growth in revenues, along with a robust product portfolio, and potential for geographical and therapeutic area expansion. The firm's product innovations, particularly its new L6 Peripheral IVL Catheter and C2+, demonstrate its commitment to advancing the field and cementing its market position.

Investors looking for high-growth opportunities in the medical device industry might find Shockwave appealing. However, its high forward P/E ratio indicates a rich valuation, suggesting that this stock may be more suitable for growth-focused investors who are comfortable with higher risk.

Given the firm's strong sales growth, future product pipeline, and the anticipation of better CMS reimbursement, I would recommend a "Buy" for this stock. However, investors should monitor the high valuation and factor in the potential risks associated with the volatile nature of the healthcare sector and merger speculation. This recommendation is also predicated on the assumption that the company will continue its current trajectory of growth and product innovation.

Risks to Thesis

While I stand by my 'Buy' recommendation for Shockwave Medical, it's important to acknowledge potential risks. First, the high valuation of the stock, indicated by its lofty forward P/E ratio, could signal an overpriced stock susceptible to price corrections.

Second, while the company's IVL technology is unique and innovative, it operates within a highly competitive and rapidly evolving medical device industry. Any technological advancements from competitors could impact Shockwave's market share and profitability.

Third, the company's future growth relies heavily on regulatory approvals and positive clinical trial results. Any unexpected setbacks in these areas could significantly impact the stock's performance.

Lastly, while the buyout rumors could potentially drive up the stock's price, they could also inject volatility into the stock if the speculated acquisition doesn't materialize. It's essential to separate the company's intrinsic value from the speculative value associated with these rumors.