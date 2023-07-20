Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carter's: A Dominant Player With Limited Upside

Jul. 20, 2023 7:48 AM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)
The Bulls Bay profile picture
The Bulls Bay
386 Followers

Summary

  • Carter's is fully valued at 13x the consensus F2023 adjusted EPS estimate, particularly given macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • The risk/reward on shares is unfavorable, as full-year guidance is largely dependent on a 2H recovery in consumer demand.
  • Within the wholesale channel, replenishment demand by retailers may normalize slower than expected due to cautious inventory management.
  • CRI's may simply be a "great company" but a "bad stock" given the current valuation.
  • We would be more constructive if shares were $60 or below.

Children"s things hang on a hanger in a clothing store

Katsiaryna Kallantai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) has limited upside, trading at 13x and 12x consensus F2023 and F2024 estimates, respectively. As a mid-tier apparel brand for children, we think Carter's has above average risk in a macroeconomy that's uncertain at

This article was written by

The Bulls Bay profile picture
The Bulls Bay
386 Followers
The Bulls Bay is the founder and portfolio manager of a family office. Previously, he was a sell-side equity research analyst covering consumer/retail and later a senior analyst at a long/short, special situations hedge fund. He is particularly attracted to value, deep value, and special situations equities across industries, while specializing in consumer/retail. In addition, The Bulls Bay sells covered calls as an opportunistic options strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLCE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.