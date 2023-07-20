Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Waste Management: We See Limited Upside Potential At The Current Price Levels

Jul. 20, 2023 8:02 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
964 Followers

Summary

  • Based on the Q1 financial performance and the improving macroeconomic landscape, we expect Waste Management to deliver improved results in Q2, primarily driven by lower costs.
  • Our updated dividend discount model, using different discount rates and dividend growth rates still indicates that WM is trading at a significant premium.
  • Despite this, the company's stock is not considered a "sell" due to its robust business even in a volatile market environment.
  • For these reasons, we maintain our "hold" rating.

Garbage Truck and the Pile of Trash

welcomia/iStock via Getty Images

Waste Management, Inc., (NYSE:WM) through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America.

So far, we have published two article about Waste Management on Seeking Alpha. We started our

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
964 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.