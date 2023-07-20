Cloudflare: Valuation's Back In Dangerously High Levels (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Cloudflare has been focusing on expanding its role as a critical provider for AI infrastructure companies, with its R2 storage platform supporting generative AI companies.
- Despite Microsoft's recent entry into this area, Cloudflare's market leadership and edge computing advantages could help it gain more share in the secure service edge space.
- Despite that, NET's valuation has likely reflected significant optimism, and therefore, investors must be careful about further chasing the AI hype built into the recent rally.
- I urge investors to remain patient even as Cloudflare could report a more robust Q2 earnings release in August, with the near-term upside likely reflected.
- However, a sell signal isn't warranted, as NET has returned to an uptrend.
I turned bullish on Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in late April, even as the company reported a tepid earnings release for Q1. Investors had already pummeled the stock as it headed into its Q1 report card, reflecting significant pessimism even before NET posted its results.
As such, I'm not surprised that the market has rewarded dip buyers who picked NET's pessimism in late April/early May, as it has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then.
Therefore, I assessed it's an opportune time to update NET holders on whether the current opportunity is still timely, as it benefited from the AI surge.
Keen investors should be aware that Cloudflare has been focusing on expanding its clout as a critical provider for AI infrastructure companies. Cloudflare updated in mid-May on the advantages of its R2 storage platform as "playing a crucial role in supporting generative AI companies."
R2 allows the company to play a pivotal role in helping AI infrastructure companies to save costs "by providing zero-cost egress." As such, its customers can focus on "migrating large volumes of data across clouds" as they seek substantial compute resources to train their models. Therefore, it's highly beneficial for customers who don't want to be "locked into a single ecosystem," affecting their flexibility and costs.
As such, I believe the significant rally from early May suggests that investors are likely pricing in the AI hype into Cloudflare's forward outlook. However, while the company is still early in gaining operating leverage, questions still must be asked about whether its valuation has reflected its growth inflection.
UBS (UBS) highlighted in a bearish note in early June, articulating that "investors are factoring in too much near-term AI benefit." It also argued that the near-term macro environment could remain challenging, adding further concerns to its thesis on NET.
I concur with the UBS analysts' take on its AI hype, as likely reflected. However, I gleaned that the macro environment has improved further, which could lead to a bottoming in the growth normalization in cloud computing providers in the first half. As such, multi-cloud players like Cloudflare could see a more robust second-half sales momentum, providing more firepower to momentum buyers considering Cloudflare's long-term thesis. Hence, a sell rating is premature and also not supported by NET's current price action, which I will discuss later.
The company remains a leader in edge computing, as its developments are still nascent. Therefore, the opportunity for the company to gain further leverage on its global network infrastructure has likely kept long-term investors onside.
Microsoft's (MSFT) recent entry into its secure service edge or SSE space led to a momentary selloff. However, buyers aren't perturbed as they bought the dip, given the significant problems facing Microsoft's security architecture unveiled by a recent hack.
The New York Times (NYT) highlighted a major cybersecurity incident linked to Chinese hackers. It argued that the incident demonstrated "a significant cybersecurity gap in Microsoft’s defenses and raised serious questions about the security of cloud computing." As such, while Microsoft has enhanced its cloud computing bundles with generative AI, CISOs will likely remain laser-focused on quality over price as they assess competitive security offerings. Therefore, I believe that Cloudflare's market leadership and edge computing advantages will continue to play a critical role in helping it gain more share in the SSE space.
NET has been testing its $72 resistance zone that it has failed to breach decisively over the past six months. However, sellers have been unable to muster sufficient momentum to compel a steeper selloff in NET before buyers seized the opportunities to buy the dips.
As such, NET's medium-term downward bias has reversed decisively and is back in an uptrend.
Despite that, NET's forward EBITDA multiple of 112.7x embeds a steep growth premium at the current levels. Therefore, I urge caution at the current levels, as investors seem to have priced in substantial upside and a more robust Q2 earnings release in August.
With that in mind, I move to the sidelines from here while anticipating a pullback to help investors improve their risk/reward profile.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
