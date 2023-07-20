SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although the common shares of Teekay LNG Partners were delisted and the company was rebranded into Seapeak, the preferred shares remain publicly tradeable. That usually is a recipe for disaster as private equity buyers have been known to have little respect for the rights of preferred shareholders. In Teekay's case, Stonepeak, the private equity group, seems to have a good focus on corporate governance. Seapeak is still reporting with the SEC which helps the preferred shareholders to get an informed opinion on how the company is performing. I still own both series of the preferred shares and will continue to keep an eye on the quarterly performance of the underlying company.

Seeking Alpha

The demand for LNG shipping remains strong, and Seapeak is performing well

This article is an update to my previous articles on Seapeak's preferred shares. All relevant information comes from the SEC filings which you can find here.

In the first quarter of this year, the total revenue of Seapeak came in at $185.2M, an increase from the $162.2M thanks to a substantial improvement of the NGL segment where the total voyage revenue almost quadrupled after the acquisition of Evergas.

Seapeak Investor Relations

As the fleet expanded, the vessel operating expenses obviously also increased, but the revenue increased at a faster pace which helped to boost the margins. The depreciation and amortization expenses as well as the G&A expenses also increased slightly, but the main boost to the operating income came from a $35.5M gain on the sale of vessels. While Q1 2022 saw a $44M loss on the sale, the Q1 2023 gain was very welcome. Excluding these non-recurring gains and losses, the Q1 2023 operating income would have come in at $72.5M compared to $52M in Q1 2022. That being said, there was a lower equity income in the first quarter of the current financial year while the interest expenses increased (higher interest rates and a higher debt level).

The total net income came in at almost $98M and after deducting the net income attributable to non-controlling interests ($5.2M) and the preferred dividend payments ($6.3M), the net income attributable to the shareholders of Seapeak (Stonepeak, the private equity group) was $86.4M. About 40% of this reported attributable net income came from the gain on the sale of vessels.

The cash flow result tells a similar story. The reported operating cash flow was $60.5M and this included a $11M investment in the working capital. The underlying operating cash flow was $71.5M and about $71M after deducting the $449,000 distribution to non-controlling interests.

Seapeak Investor Relations

The image above shows one important element. Stonepeak, the private equity group, didn't suck any cash out of the operating company but actually coughed up an additional $86.2M which helped to fund the acquisition of new vessels (which required in excess of $132M in cash payments as there are five LNG carriers under construction).

As of the end of Q1, Seapeak had about $157M in cash, $560M in current debt and current finance leases and about $2.33B in long-term debt and finance leases for a total net debt (including finance leases) of $2.73B. The net debt ratio still appears to be fine compared to the $3.3B in vessels, $1.25B investments in joint ventures and $680M invested in financing leases. The tangible equity value at the end of Q1 was $2.36B, of which $291M consisted of preferred shares (11.645M preferred shares outstanding at a principal value of $25/share).

This means there's in excess of $2B in common equity on the balance sheet which ranks junior to the preferred shares.

Seapeak Investor Relations

Also interesting: during the first quarter of 2023, Seapeak repurchased about 44,000 shares and it will be interesting to see if the company repurchased more shares during the second quarter. As Seapeak continues to buy back stock, the remaining preferred shares are getting safer as A) the total amount of preferred capital decreases and B) the company's quarterly preferred dividend payments decrease.

As explained in a previous article (updated for current SOFR rates):

I own both the A and B preferred shares. The A-shares (NYSE:SEAL.PA) offer a 9% dividend yield ($2.25 per preferred share per year, payable in quarterly installments) and can be called at any time. Meanwhile, the B-shares (NYSE:SEAL.PB) offer an interesting floating dividend from October 2027 on. These preferred shares are currently paying an 8.5% preferred dividend ($2.125 per year, paid in four quarterly installments) but in about five years, this gets converted to the three month LIBOR spread plus a 624.1 base point increase. With a current 3 month SOFR rate of about 5.317%, this would indicate a jump to just over 11.5% (before adjusting the SOFR to LIBOR terms) based on the $25 par value if the preferred shares don't get called.

Investment thesis

In the comment section of some of my previous articles, some readers mentioned that 'paying the preferred dividends is not about doing the right thing'. I think it is. There are horror stories out there where a private equity group takes a company private and then simply stops paying the preferred dividends, whether those are cumulative or not. Sure, as long as the underlying entity still pays a distribution on the common equity, it needs to make a preferred dividend payment. But in Seapeak's case, Stonepeak isn't taking money out, but is actually investing more money in Seapeak. This means that in theory, as there are no dividend payments on the common equity, Stonepeak would likely be legally entitled to suspend the preferred dividends.

So yes, this investment thesis is entirely based on Stonepeak 'doing the right thing' and honoring the preferred dividend payments. I am happy with how Seapeak is being treated by the private equity partner and I am definitely holding my position. I also wouldn't mind adding more but I would only do so on weakness as I have a full position.