Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM Q2 Earnings: Dividend Coverage Check-In

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.65K Followers

Summary

  • IBM's Q2 results show EPS of $2.18, beating expectations, and revenue of $15.48 billion, slightly below the expected $15.56 billion. The company has guided to $10.50 billion in free cash flow for the fiscal year.
  • Dividend coverage continues to look healthy but dividend increases will likely continue to be meager.
  • Watsonx.ai was highlighted by the CEO but financial impact needs to be assessed.
  • I rate the stock a Hold as a 3% revenue growth does not justify a near 15 forward multiple, especially factoring in the equally slow dividend increases.
Day 1 - Mobile World Congress 2022

David Ramos

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), has just reported its Q2 results, as Seeking Alpha has covered here. I previously covered IBM's Q1 earnings results here and rated the stock a "Buy". Since then, the stock has returned 5.50% compared to

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.65K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.