IBM Q2 Earnings: Dividend Coverage Check-In

David Ramos

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), has just reported its Q2 results, as Seeking Alpha has covered here. I previously covered IBM's Q1 earnings results here and rated the stock a "Buy". Since then, the stock has returned 5.50% compared to the market's 10.55.

A few key highlights from the IBM Q2 results before we dive into the meat of this article:

EPS of $2.18 beat expectations of ~$2.00 handily. That's a 9% beat but on a YoY basis, IBM's EPS was down about 6% as the company reported $2.31 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of $15.48 billion came slightly below the expected $15.56 billion. IBM reported $15.54 billion in revenue in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was impacted by currency fluctuations a little but under constant currency assumptions, Software and Consulting revenues were up 8% and 6% respectively.

The company has stuck with its guidance of $10.50 Billion in Free Cash Flow for the FY.

The market is still digesting the news as the stock was initially up a little but is down a little in pre-market, July 20th.

I have a history of evaluating IBM's dividend coverage based on free cash flow after earnings report, as can be seen here and here. With IBM reporting its Q2 earnings after-hours, it is time to run the latest numbers. Let us get into the details.

Why cash flow over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share ("EPS"). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP-related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

Let us see how IBM's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.

Total shares outstanding: 908.05 million

million Current quarterly dividend per share: $1.66

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $1.507 billion (That is, 908.05 million shares times $1.66/share).

billion (That is, 908.05 million shares times $1.66/share). FCF in Q2: $2.1 billion

billion Payout ratio using FCF: 72 % ($1.507 billion divided by $2.1 billion)

% ($1.507 billion divided by $2.1 billion) EPS reported: $2.18

Payout ratio using Q2 EPS: 76% ($1.66 divided by $2.18)

Q2's numbers look alright but also does not leave much margin for error with the payout ratios close to 75% based on both FCF and EPS. But sometimes, one quarter may not tell us the story entirely. Let us run the same numbers above based on full year projections:

Total shares outstanding: 908.05 million

million Current annual dividend per share: $6.64

Annual FCF required to cover dividends: $6.029 Billion

Billion Projected FCF for 2023: $10.50 Billion, which is more than a $1 billion increase from FY 2022.

Billion, which is more than a $1 billion increase from FY 2022. Payout ratio using annual FCF: 57.40% ($6.029 billion divided by $10.50 billion)

($6.029 billion divided by $10.50 billion) 2023 Projected Annual EPS: $ 9.43

Payout ratio using FY's projected EPS: 70% ($6.60 divided by $9.43).

Almost all these numbers (especially the full-year) are almost exactly the same as in my previous coverage as the company has reaffirmed its guidance and other metrics like shares outstanding and dividend per share have remained the same or increased only slightly.

Forward-looking thoughts and conclusion

IBM's yield is now hovering around the 5% mark, thanks to the 5% selloff year-to-date. I continue to believe that IBM's dividend, while slow growing, is highly secure based on its cash flow strength and operational discipline.

At a forward multiple of 14 and an expected earnings growth rate of 3.10%/yr, IBM's stock has a Price-Earnings/Growth ("PEG") ratio of 4. That's too rich for my taste and I'd wait for clarity around the company's growth initiatives and/or a reasonable sell-off before adding to/initiating a position here.

Not to be left behind in the AI race, IBM talked about AI as well with the CEO stating:

"Organizations are using our hybrid cloud and AI technology, and our consulting capabilities, to transform their operations."

In particular, the company highlighted that response to the recently launched watsonx.ai was encouraging. It is obviously that companies, investors, and Mr. Market are way too excited about AI but it remains to be seen if this translates into revenue and earnings potential for IBM.

AI may be the story of tomorrow for IBM but for now, the company is still strong in its bread and butter sections of its business. Software and consulting segments remain at the forefront of the company's plans and execution. Investors can expect these two segments to shoulder the bulk of the company's small overall revenue growth between 3% and 5%.

"In the quarter, revenue performance was led by our growth vectors of software and consulting, and we continued to expand our gross profit margin, driven by our improving portfolio mix and productivity initiatives."

IBM's median price target of $144 is based on a multiple of 15, given the expected EPS of 9.43. On paper, that does not sound too rich a valuation but the flatness in earnings, revenue, and dividend growth make 15 look a bit rich.

Finally, from a technical perspective, IBM's stock is fairly healthy as the stock has recently taken out all the commonly used moving averages and has a strong yet not overextended Relative Strength Index ("RSI") of 64. I don't expect the stock to have a strong move in either directions based on this earnings report, unless the market and analysts have other ideas. I rate the stock a "Hold" but do not expect immediate magic in this transformation.

IBM Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)