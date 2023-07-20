The Markets Speak: The Herding Effect Remains Strong

debibishop

Algorithmically modeling the herding effect is key for index investors who wish to capture upside moves in the market, while avoiding bear markets.

The natural herding effect of investors is strengthened by Federal Reserve gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity from the financial system. Heavy-handed central bank moves to inject and to withdraw liquidity often overwhelm the effect of economic fundamentals on the financial markets.

Market participants focus on explicit Federal Reserve policy decisions. However, day-to-day open market operations, in which the Federal Reserve buys and sells bonds on the open market, are just as important.

These open market operations also create trends, or serial autocorrelation, in the direction of asset classes. Trading by the Fed itself in the bond market further strengthens the herding effect. The Fed literally moves asset prices through heavy-handed buying and selling through the central bank's own trading desk.

In addition, popular narratives around technological progress and societal change also fuel the herding effect.

We can see examples of this in the internet bubble of the 1990s and subsequent bust in 2000, the great financial crisis of 2008-2009, and the current focus on society-changing advances in AI.

These popular narratives can create multi-year booms and subsequent busts, further strengthening the herding effect in financial markets.

Over time, the interplay of these variables creates a massive herding effect.

For index investors, understanding whether the herding effect is creating a bull or a bear market determines the winners and the losers of the game.

Algorithmic methods can often sniff out important statistical footprints which allow us to identify when the herding effect is causing financial markets to rise or to fall.

The Zomma Directional Algorithm is designed to capitalize on trends that emerge from the investment flows caused by herding behavior.

Here's how to understand the visualization:

1. When line turns green, it signals a buy.

2. When the line turns red, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algorithm is not designed to create short signals.

The algorithm takes advantage of trends created by the flow of investment dollars created by the herding effect.

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) ETF continues to leap higher, crushing the shorts.

Nasdaq-100 QQQ ETF (www.ZommaEngine.com)

The drop in Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) is not just about lead. Investors are worried that Elon Musk will roll out a Starlink phone service.

This is a chart combining AT&T and Verizon shares. It is ugly.

AT&T and Verizon (Zomma Engine)

Proof that this is a secular worry about a potential Starlink phone service is that the tower providers have been getting hit too. It has been brutal. If your phone service comes from a satellite, line-of-sight issues mean that cell towers will still be valuable in urban areas, but their value in rural areas will plummet.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Crown Castle (Zomma Engine)

SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications (Zomma Engine)

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower (Zomma Engine)

Pipeline stocks (AMLP) have been dropping for years. Nat gas is the backbone of power generation. Electricity powers AI. It might be time for the greatest "picks and shovels" play of the century.

AMLP (Zomma Engine)

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) is a clever way to play the Nat Gas/electricity/AI trend without the contango drag of a long Nat Gas futures position.

Blackstone Minerals (Zomma Engine)

It is always fun to play the snap back in stocks (SPY) and bonds (TLT) after the risk-parity players have gone through a sharp drawdown.

SPY & TLT (Zomma Engine)

The herding effect continues to be the main driver of the markets.