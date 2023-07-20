Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kinder Morgan Q2 2023 Earnings: Poor Execution Leads To A Big Miss

Jul. 20, 2023 9:27 AM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)2 Comments
Summary

  • Kinder Morgan's Q2 earnings report resulted in a revenue miss and a drop in distributable cash flow due to reduced commodity pricing.
  • Despite the overall drop in revenue and DCF, the company's natural gas segment saw increases in transport and gathering.
  • KMI, despite having problems executing in their project backlog, should be able to continue to find the DCF to pay the dividend.

Steel pipes with red valves close up are stretching in a distance to horizon, in front of bright sun and blurred sunset background, 3d illustration

urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Let's look through Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and their Q2 earnings report, which came out on July 19. I listened to this live through the earnings call and want to bring some

This article was written by

Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
741 Followers
Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

Comments (2)

secorewb profile picture
secorewb
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (3.16K)
One quarters headwinds were a precious times tailwinds. So goes the pricing of a commodity.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (11.76K)
DCF miss is fine to talk about. Revenue “miss” is irrelevant. In Q1 they “missed” revenue by 20%, but it was fine. No one cares about that number. seekingalpha.com/...

The conference call didn’t refer to any analyst estimates for revenue so saying “They started off the call talking about their revenue miss (-32% YoY)” is not accurate. They did note business conditions and whatnot.

Remember, this is (mostly) a spread business so gross revenues seriously don’t matter.

“As for the quarterly performance, we generated revenue of $3.5 billion, that is down $1.65 billion from the second quarter of 2022, but our cost of sales were also down, down $1.7 billion. These were both due to the large decline in commodity prices from last year”
