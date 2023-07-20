Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 8:44 AM ETBoliden AB (publ) (BDNNY), BOLIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.59K Followers

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCPK:BDNNY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olof Grenmark - Head of Investor Relations

Mikael Staffas - President and Chief Executive Officer

Hakan Gabrielsson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adrian Gilani - ABG Sundal Collier

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Daniel Major - UBS

Viktor Trollsten - Danske

Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Igor Tubic - Carnegie

Angus Poland - Bernstein

Christian Kopfer - Handelsbanken

Tyler Broda - RBC Capital Markets

Olof Grenmark

Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q2 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas, and our CFO, Håkan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session.

Mikael, welcome.

Mikael Staffas

Thank you, Olof, and hello everybody out there. It has for sure been a very, very intensive and very special quarter from our side and I'll try to go through all the things that have happened. It's as I said amid a very intense quarter for us. So if we just start going through one of the highlights that all of you know is of course the fire in Rönnskär and I'll come back and talk more about the fire in Rönnskär in a little while, but we had the major fire, and we had the total shutdown of the operations.

We are now, as we're speaking up and running. All the units, except the electrolysis plant are running. We still have some curtailed capacity at some of them, but they are all running and we have good hope that we will very soon be able to run all of them full and thus be able

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.