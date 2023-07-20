Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Commerce Bancshares: Fantastic Business But A Premium

Jul. 20, 2023 10:09 AM ETCommerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
33 Followers

Summary

  • Commerce Bancshares Inc's share price has dropped over 20% since the start of 2023, but the company's fundamentals remain strong, making it a good option for investors to hold and collect a 2.1% dividend yield.
  • Despite challenges from rising interest rates, CBSH has shown strength with increased deposits and loans, a robust return on equity, and an efficiency ratio of 57.2%, indicating efficient growth.
  • CBSH maintains a conservative approach by avoiding high-risk assets but will need to carefully manage its available-for-sale securities portfolio to weather the current market efficiently.

Old bank building.

EJ_Rodriquez

Introduction

The financial sector struggled in 2023 as the meltdown of some of the largest banks in the United States and other regional banks came down with the broader sector. The share price of Commerce Bancshares Inc (

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
33 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.