Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Q2 Earnings: Impressive Deliveries, But Only With Lower Gross Margins

Jul. 20, 2023 10:19 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)9 Comments
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
455 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. has recently seen a 78% rally due to better-than-expected vehicle deliveries, but this growth is largely attributed to significant price cuts, which may impact the company's margins.
  • Despite a 35% price cut on all models, Tesla only saw a 10% growth in deliveries, suggesting weak underlying demand. Further price cuts could put pressure on the stock.
  • The FY2023 earnings consensus has been revised by -39%, but Tesla's stock price is 10% higher than at the peak earnings consensus period, indicating the stock is trading on overly bullish sentiment.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has achieved an impressive 160% YTD growth, primarily driven by multiple headline news. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of TSLA's NACS, better-than-expected vehicle deliveries resulting from significant price reductions, and a

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
455 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (7.61K)
Up 170 percent in a yr! This pullback is a buying opportunity!
Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (11.59K)
Tesla is known as a discounted brand. Consumers will no longer buy a Tesla unless Tesla continues to cut prices. Wait for it.

By end of Q3 and end of Q4, more discounts will be promoted via “ real advertisement”.

TESLA MUST KEEP THEIR TWO NEW GIGAFACTORIES HUMMING. Otherwise, factory overheads will bury them.

That 1.8M target is very elusive. Tesla has no choice.
Navy Man profile picture
Navy Man
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (1.06K)
"Impressive Deliveries, But Only With Lower Gross Margins." Their cars had nothing to do with it? Their growing manufacturing base? Their crazy execution-oriented CEO? I'll gladly take the other side of your bet!
Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (11.59K)
@Navy Man
Without the deep discounts and without Biden’s $7500, where will Tesla be today?

I met a few new Tesla owners at my local EVGo. We chatted. Overall, they were not impressed with their purchases. Buyers’ remorse.
L
Land & Sea Capital
Today, 10:29 AM
Premium
Comments (65)
Lower margins compared to well-communicated, artificially high margins. Still higher than S&P companies & other US autos.
Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (11.59K)
@LAND & Sea Capital
and yet, still valued higher than Toyota and everyone else combined. Logical? Lol

What’s your point again?
C
ColonizeMars
Today, 10:27 AM
Premium
Comments (15)
Demand problem looking. Only reason for “free” FSD transfer to existing customers.
And, licensing partial FSD before factories are selling full output, in my opinion, will cannibalize Tesl car sales and attract buyers to the other car brand.
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (7.61K)
@ColonizeMars
What other car brand?
R
Raymond99
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (463)
@Gordonr You're 100% correct.

I want an EV but I don't like the looks of the current Tesla models so I have no EV.

If the Ford Model E had the Explorer EV, I'd buy it.

If Rivian had the R2S SUV, I'd buy it.

But since there are no EVs I like, I'm stuck waiting for the future competition to manufacture EVs, or Tesla to design better looking EVs with more lines and cuts.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.