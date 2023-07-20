Xiaolu Chu

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has achieved an impressive 160% YTD growth, primarily driven by multiple headline news. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of TSLA's NACS, better-than-expected vehicle deliveries resulting from significant price reductions, and a broad-based rally in the AI thematic sector. Additionally, the market's lower inflation expectations and recent CPI data have provided further support for high valuation growth stocks like TSLA.

However, despite both revenue and adjusted EPS topping the estimates in Q2 FY2023, investors were largely disappointed about the company's deteriorating margins resulting from a 35% YoY price cut. This triggered a 4% selloff in aftermarket trading.

Although the stock's upward momentum remains strong, I maintain a bearish view on TSLA stock and maintain my view that the recent rally is not driven by fundamentals. For a momentum-based trader, the continued bullish signal for TSLA is still positive. However, from a fundamental investment perspective, the excessively high valuation still serves as a significant warning sign.

Q2 2023 Takeaway

2Q23 Shareholder Deck

While TSLA's revenue and adjusted EPS managed to surpass the market consensus, I believe that many of the near-term tailwinds have already been priced in. The significant 78% rally since the post-market selloff after 1Q earnings indicates that investors have already anticipated most positive results from the earnings.

The most concerning aspect in TSLA's 2Q FY2023 earnings is the continued deterioration in its margins, primarily attributed to the substantial price cuts. The GAAP gross margin declined to 18.2%, compared to 19.3% in 1Q FY2023. This is the second consecutive quarter where the gross margin fell below 20% since FY2019. Additionally, the operating margin of 9.6% is below the 10% threshold for the first time since 1Q FY2021.

It's not surprising to see that TSLA's margins could face further downside risk, as the company is seemingly striving to build an impressive delivery record by aggressively cutting prices. I believe further price cuts are still probable. However, this strategy might put its operational efficiency at risk, which is a red flag for investors.

During the Q2 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk discussed the possibility of licensing the full self-driving software, which has the potential to boost the overall margins. When an analyst asked about when we can expect the automotive gross margin to stabilize, Elon responded,

"If I may, look, the short-term variances in gross margin and profitability really are minor relative to the long-term picture. Autonomy will make all of these numbers look silly. I’d recommend looking at ARK Invest. I think their analysis is very good."

He basically said, investors should not focus on near-term fundamentals but rather have faith in the company's ability to improve and reach its goals over time. However, it's possible that those near-term signals may shape the company's long-term trajectory. I believe most long-term investors make investments along with the ongoing improving fundamentals with decent valuations.

Lower Price Means Higher Demand

The company model

Many investors were impressed by TSLA's Q2 2023 deliveries, which surpassed the market consensus. The company successfully delivered 466,140 units, which was nearly 4% higher than the estimates of 448,351. However, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that a significant price cut can boost demand. This is straight out of "Economics 101," which states that the demand curve is downward sloping. This implies that it is highly probable for deliveries to exceed expectations, as the market consensus for the vehicle deliveries was still conservative at that time.

CarGurus

Let's look at this table. TSLA has implemented a 35% price reduction across all its models on year-over-year basis. However, despite the significant price cuts, the YoY growth in total deliveries has only increased by 10%, indicating that the underlying demand is still relatively weak. This suggests that there remains a potential risk for further price reductions throughout the current fiscal year and into FY2024.

If TSLA's costs do not decrease at the same pace as their pricing, it is likely that their gross margin will continue to compress. In other words, if the company needs to further lower prices in order to align demand with their expanding supply, this could exert additional pressure on the stock. Despite these factors, the stock price surged by 9% following the news, which I believe was overdone.

Nonetheless, TSLA's deliveries indicate that its price cuts are proving effective, and they are also being supported by government incentives such as the IRA consumer incentives in the U.S. However, investors want to see a sustained and natural growth in customer demand for Tesla's vehicles.

-39% Earnings Revision for FY2023

Seeking Alpha

Generally, a stock's short-term momentum is heavily influenced by market consensus. If a stock consistently receives multiple downward revisions in its earnings estimates, we can expect that its price action will remain negative. However, investors should be mindful that there are some exceptions, as the market can misprice a stock for an extended period. And it's possible that this mispricing can lead to a significant expansion of valuation multiples.

Based on the TSLA's earnings revision history, we can observe that as of September 30, 2022, the consensus estimate for its FY2023 earnings was $5.84 per share. However, this figure has been subsequently reduced to $3.53 per share, indicating a significant downward revision of approximately -39%.

Google Finance

I believe it appears excessive for the stock price to be currently 10% higher than the peak earnings consensus period. Furthermore, when we examine TSLA's earnings estimates beyond FY2023, we can observe that they are substantially lower compared to the high estimates from last year. This suggests that the stock is not trading based on its earnings growth outlook but rather on pure market sentiment.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha

While I admit that TSLA is a market leader in the EV industry, I believe that most of the long-term tailwinds have already been reflected in its lofty valuation. By looking at the chart, we can see that TSLA's P/E GAAP TTM has nearly tripled, from 30x to 85x in just seven months.

Considering the consensus estimate for FY2023 earnings at $3.53 per share, the stock is currently trading at a P/E of approximately 82x based on FY2023 earnings. This suggests that the company is expected to achieve only modest earnings growth in the current fiscal year. The recent expansion of the valuation multiple further emphasizes the trend of the stock price increasing while earnings consensus is declining, which is often seen as a warning sign for fundamental investors.

Therefore, despite the presence of a healthy upward momentum from a technical standpoint, I maintain a bearish outlook on the stock right now.

Conclusion

In sum, Tesla's stock has experienced significant price volatility and momentum, largely impacted by positive news and market sentiment. While the company is regarded as a leader in the EV sector, many short-term positive factors appear to be already priced in, and the recent earnings report presents mixed signals. Despite Tesla exceeding revenue and adjusted EPS expectations, the continuous margin deterioration due to aggressive price cuts raises concerns about operational efficiency and profitability.

Elon Musk's focus on long-term prospects may seem irrational to most long-term investors who prefer a more grounded approach. While momentum-chasing traders might still view it as a buying opportunity, I believe fundamental investors should exercise caution due to uncertainties around margins, pricing strategies, and, most importantly, valuation considerations.