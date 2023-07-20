Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crown Castle: The Market Is Still Not Getting This Right, Buy The Dip

Jul. 20, 2023 10:20 AM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)10 Comments
And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Crown Castle, a leading infrastructure REIT, owns and leases critical communications assets in the US, playing a key role in the transition to 5G technology.
  • The 4% fall in the company's shares after its 2Q23 results is a market overreaction and represents a buying opportunity, as the results were generally positive.
  • I assign a BUY rating to Crown Castle stock, and any dip following Q2 results will represent an opportunity to add exposure at a steep discount to fair value.
Telecommunication tower with 5G cellular network antenna on city background, 3d render

Kinwun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is a leading infrastructure REIT that owns and leases critical communications assets in the United States. CCI owns more than 40.000 towers, 120.000 small cells, and 85.000 route miles of fiber networks. CCI plays a pivotal role in

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.92K Followers
Finance Director. I work for a large-cap, EU-listed, consumer goods company. Passionate about everything concerning finance and, in particular, investing. I manage my portfolio. Current equity portfolio follows a buckets allocation strategy (as of 2023) that's about 50% ETF, 20% High Yield (including preferred shares), 20% DGI, and 10% high-conviction names (kind of bin collector for anything not fitting in the other two categories: spec growth, deep value, and special situations).At the ongoing assets progression rate, I am hopeful to retire from corporate life and turn to full-time investing within a decade. In the meantime, I will continue contributing to Seeking Alpha as a hobby and for self-development.I am a former semi-pro chess player, now at high risk of becoming a ski bum: that's why I tend not to write much during winter months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

Ol' Hickory profile picture
Ol' Hickory
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (2.05K)
They should have mentioned AI or announced a layoff. It would be up big.
BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (9.76K)
Long CCI
g
gofergold1
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (94)
I was impressed with the Conf call this morning. These managers reflect the quality of the CCI story. And I am especially happy with the shareholder focus in their remarks. Doesn’t mean the stock can’t go lower, but does mean I will be adding.
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (2.53K)
I agree,,,been adding and my Cost Basis is $111.... IMO, Fair value is $135-$145.... and the 5.6% dividend should be secure until the environment clears for the runway in early 2025 for nice raises & appreciation.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 11:01 AM
Premium
Comments (3.08K)
So no special dividend this year? :)
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 10:49 AM
Premium
Comments (3.08K)
New proud owner of 1000 shares. Thanks!
J
J.K.
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (218)
Awesome day today, accumulating even more at $105! What a gift to hold these for the next 20 years
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (3.08K)
@J.K. Back to $109 just like that
Sailorforlife BESTTI profile picture
Sailorforlife BESTTI
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (1.56K)
Damn right I'm buying this dip!
F
Fatherbear
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (1.45K)
Think long-term.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.