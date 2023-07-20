Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Excellent Q2 Results, Remains A Top Pick

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. reported better-than-expected revenue and profitability Wednesday, yet the stock dropped by about 4% after hours.
  • Many market participants "sold the news," which could lead to a long-term buying opportunity in Tesla's stock.
  • Tesla's recent price drops enabled it to increase sales, consolidating market share and solidifying its dominant, leading position in the EV segment.
  • However, price cuts aren't forever, and Tesla's sales could increase more than expected, leading to higher-than-anticipated profitability in the coming years.
  • Due to its considerable growth potential and substantial profitability prospects, Tesla remains a top, high-quality stock to buy and hold for the next five years and longer.
Tesla EV electric vehicles on display. Tesla products include electric cars, battery energy storage and solar panels.

jetcityimage

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday, delivering nearly $25 billion in revenues (47% YoY surge). Moreover, Tesla beat consensus EPS projections by about 10%, with EPS and revenues materializing toward the higher end of the estimate range. Nevertheless, despite the

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.08K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, LCID, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (9.84K)
Feeling a bit like ‘peak Tesla’ here.
R
Raymond99
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (464)
@Djreef1966 yea, yesterday at $290 I saw the Shortys conversations starting to happen.
If any were bold enough to short at $270 they did well today.

For others $270 is a buying opportunity
M
Minor Enthusiast
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (496)
"Remains A Top Pick"

-Around $70/share that is.
s
sr1952
Today, 10:50 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.33K)
Here is Tesla's GAAP EPS for the past 7 quarters:
0.68, 0.95, 0.65, 0.95, 1.07, 0.73, 0.78
There's no growth. So Victor thinks 0.78 is great because it "beat estimates"?
Beating estimates doesn't mean much when the estimates say your earnings are decreasing and your P/E is 90.

All this quarter showed was that you can move more units if you sacrifice margins. Anyone surprised? But once price cuts become ineffective you have to reduce production. That's where we are at now. Elon says Q3 production will be reduced because of "factory upgrades". Anyone believe that? If you do then you probably also bought his "Don't worry about margins because FSD will make falling margins look silly" nonsense. After 7 years he's still flogging his FSD lies and even repeated the "car will be worth 5x" crap.
seeking.theta profile picture
seeking.theta
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (2.8K)
Very low quality beat and increasing competition will cause ongoing problems with growing inventories and over production. FCF could turn negative again.
SwingTrader305 profile picture
SwingTrader305
Today, 10:42 AM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (4)
Horrible thesis. I’m shorting the hell out of it.
C
ColonizeMars
Today, 10:38 AM
Premium
Comments (15)
Demand problem looking more and more serious. Only reason for “free” FSD transfer to existing customers.
And, licensing partial FSD before factories are selling full output, in my opinion, will cannibalize Tesl car sales and attract buyers to the other car brand.
