Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the world's leading electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, with an inspiring mission to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy." It has been at the forefront of this industry since its inception almost 20 years ago, but in the last five years Tesla has transformed itself from a challenger into an industry behemoth. It continues to grab more and more of the global vehicle market.

Tesla Q2'23 Earnings Presentation

I outlined my detailed personal investment case for Tesla in a previous article, but in short: Tesla has an extremely strong brand, has shown an ability to make industry-crushing margins, is the clear leader in the electric vehicles, has an incredibly strong balance sheet, and still has loads of future avenues for success, from energy storage to autonomous driving.

Tesla Investor Day 2023 Presentation

2023 has also been an extremely positive year for Tesla shareholders, with the stock up over 130% so far and a market capitalization approaching $1 trillion! It won't surprise long-term Tesla investors that CEO Elon Musk remained as optimistic as ever on the Q2'23 earnings call:

I have very high confidence in the long-term value of Tesla. Like I see it -- I really see a path to a 10x -- call it a 5x increase in the value of the company, maybe a 10x

That's quite a prediction to make, but did Tesla's latest results do anything to back it up? Let's take a look at how Tesla performed, and list three key items that investors should take note of.

Tesla Q2 2023 Earnings Overview

Starting from the top, Tesla's Q2 revenue grew an impressive 47% YoY to reach $24.93B, exceeding analysts' estimates of $24.69B. It's worth noting that analysts had already upped their revenue estimates following the strong Q2 vehicle delivery numbers that Tesla released earlier this month, so it's impressive to see a beat on top of this.

Author's Work / Seeking Alpha

It's worth noting that the year-on-year comparisons this quarter were easier than usual, since in Q2 last year Tesla was negatively impacted by a partial shutdown of its Shanghai factory due to Covid-19 lockdowns, so investors shouldn't be expecting these kind of growth figures for the second half of 2023.

Moving onto the bottom line, and Tesla grew its EPS by 20% YoY to reach $0.91, once again coming in ahead of analysts' estimates of $0.82.

Author's Work / Seeking Alpha

It's worth highlighting that EPS in Q2 last year was also negatively impacted by reduced deliveries caused by the shutdown in Shanghai, so I would certainly expect to see substantial YoY declines in EPS as we move into the second half of 2023.

Speaking of which, let's take a look at the topic that's been at the top of every Tesla investor's mind for the past couple of quarters - margins.

1. Margins Continue To Decline

Back in 2021, one of the reasons that investors were willing to pay such a high price for Tesla shares compared to its competitors was because the company had shown an ability to make extraordinary, industry-crushing margins - but sadly, those days are over (for now).

Author's Work

Tesla's margins continued to tumble this quarter, with automotive margins plummeting from their peak of 32.9% in Q1'22 to 19.2% in this latest quarter - a quite astonishing decline in the space of five quarters, driven primarily by sharp price cuts to Tesla's vehicles over the past twelve months.

CarGurus

This shouldn't be a surprise, as Musk has told investors that the new plan is lower margins, higher volumes, and future upselling with software such as full self-driving, or FSD (but more on that later).

The automotive margin pressures flowed through to Tesla's operating margin, which hit 9.6% in Q2 '23, and was in single-digit percentages for the first time since Q1 '21 - ouch.

Author's Work

CEO Musk spoke to some of the concerns he'd heard surrounding margins and profitability on the Q2 earnings call, and had quite an interesting take (surprise surprise):

The short-term variances in gross margin and profitability really are minor relative to the long-term picture. Autonomy will make all of these numbers look silly. I'd recommend looking at ARK Invest. I think their analysis is very good. It's the best. And generally, Fintwit or the finance, Smart Finance people on Twitter, follow their accounts. They're great. So that's in my opinion where you'll get the best info. - Musk

I'm not too sure what to say about this; I agree that there are some very smart people over on Twitter, but there are also plenty who spout nonsense, and ARK Invest has become something of a laughingstock in the investing community, so these were some interesting sources for Musk to point to.

Yet I do agree with his core point - autonomy changes everything. The problem is that Musk is the self-described "Boy who cried FSD," so how far away are we from seeing this autonomy that changes everything?

2. Full Self Driving Continues To Progress

Once again, it was another positive quarter for Tesla when it came to FSD - in fact, it appeared to be a better-than-average quarter in terms of the miles driven with FSD Beta, as Tesla has seen a big spike in the past few months.

Tesla Q2'23 Earnings Presentation

The company has also taken a step towards faster and cheaper neural net training as it attempts to solve vehicle autonomy at scale, and it has started production of its Dojo training computer to help with this. Combine that with all of the real-world data the Tesla has, and it's clear that Tesla has put itself in a strong position to crack the code of autonomous driving. As CEO Musk put it:

With respect to Autopilot and Dojo, in order to build autonomy, we also need to train our neural net with data from millions of vehicles… The more training data you have, the better the results… Tesla has more vehicles on the road that are collecting this data than all of the companies combined by, I think, maybe even an order of magnitude.

However, perhaps the most substantial news this quarter was that Tesla is actually open to licensing its FSD software to other car companies and is already in talks with one, once again throwing all analyst models into disarray. Per CEO Musk:

We are very open to licensing our full self-driving software and hardware to other car companies. And we are already in discussions with -- early discussions with major OEM about using Tesla FSD.

So, once again, another quarter that showed promising progress with full self-driving, but I reckoned it will be years until we see the autonomy that 'changes everything'.

3. Growth Across The Business

Finally, it's worth noting that Tesla's other business segments are growing at a pretty impressive pace, too! In particular, energy storage deployments increased by 222% YoY thanks to the ramping up of its dedicated Megapack factory.

Tesla Q2'23 Earnings Presentation

Management also mentioned on the call that Megapack margins are in a reasonable place, and in line with their vehicle target margins.

Gross margins also continued to expand in Tesla's "Services and Other" business segment, with growth in this segment only going to be boosted further by the adoption of Tesla's charging network by companies including Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF), and more.

Tesla Q2'23 Earnings Presentation

If Tesla is going to see some slowing growth and margin contraction in its core EV segment, then it's great to see strong performance from other areas of the business.

In this latest quarter, the revenue growth rates for Energy Generation and Storage (+74% YoY) and Services and Other (+47%) exceeded the growth rate of Automotive (+46%). Bear in mind that the Automotive revenue growth rate was artificially higher due to easy YoY comparisons, so that makes the growth in the other segments appear all the more impressive.

These two segments accounted for ~15% of Tesla's revenue in Q2'23, so I'm very excited to see how the growth here can become a meaningful driver of value for Tesla over the coming quarters and years.

Tesla Stock Valuation

As with all high growth, disruptive companies, valuation is tough. I believe that my approach will give me an idea about whether Tesla is insanely overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the final thing I look at - the quality of the business itself is far more important in the long run.

Author's Work / Seeking Alpha / TIKR

I have kept my assumptions the same as they were in my previous article, as I don't think there's anything in this quarter that was too surprising - all I have updated is Tesla's cash and debt position, as well as the company's market capitalization.

Putting this all together, I can see Tesla's shares achieving a CAGR through to 2027 of -5%, 7%, and 33% in my respective bear, base, and bull case scenarios.

Bottom Line

This was another strong report by Tesla, but it has been marred by the fact that margins are continuing to deteriorate. Whilst it's very easy to make the argument that "autonomy changes everything," Mr. Market might start to take away Tesla's premium valuation if it's based solely on the promise of FSD.

It was a lot easier to justify Tesla's valuation when the company was delivering astounding margins and astounding growth; right now, it's delivering strong growth and pretty good margins, but the current share price has more of a focus on what Tesla can potentially offer in the future. This is a shift from 12 months ago, when Tesla's premium valuation was easier to justify thanks to its incredible margins and growth.

I believe that Tesla remains a very attractive long-term investment, purely because the company has shown its ability time and time again to tackle some of the toughest (and most profitable) challenges.

However, I don't see today as a particularly attractive buying opportunity for Tesla, Inc. shares due to a number of factors (high valuation, margin uncertainty, FSD uncertainty), and so I will downgrade my previous rating from a "Buy" to a "Hold."

I would certainly want to be a shareholder of Tesla for the upcoming 5+ years, and may consider a starter position at the current if I didn't own shares, but this is not necessarily the time that I would be adding to my existing position.