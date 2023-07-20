Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Q2 Results: 3 Key Takeaways For Investors (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 20, 2023 10:51 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)2 Comments
Jamie Galvin profile picture
Jamie Galvin
2.08K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Q2 revenue grew by 47% YoY to reach $24.93B, exceeding analyst estimates. However, margins continue to decline, with automotive margins falling from 32.9% in Q1 ’22 to 19.2% in Q2 ’23.
  • Tesla's full self-driving software continues to progress, with the company open to licensing it to other car manufacturers.
  • Other business segments, such as energy storage and services, are growing at a rapid pace, with energy storage deployments increasing threefold.
  • The main concern now is whether Tesla can justify its current premium valuation in the short to medium term, as margins continue to plummet.

Tesla Model S electric car at a supercharger charging station

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the world's leading electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, with an inspiring mission to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy." It has been at the forefront of this industry since its inception almost 20 years ago, but in

I'm Jamie, one half of the financial education platform Stocks and Savings. We are two finance professionals based in the UK with a passion for helping others to learn about investing & personal finance. Follow our Instagram @stocksandsavings for daily investing content!

Comments (2)

Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 11:21 AM
Many tech companies have a very tough climb from here with rates rising.
Jamie Galvin profile picture
Jamie Galvin
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (639)
@Djreef1966 Mr Market is looking past rate rises now it seems!
