Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) has delivered better-than-expected results in its first quarter of this year. But despite exceeding analysts' expectations, sales are not near last year's. Furthermore, the decision to close down Nordstrom stores in Canada, coupled with consumer headwinds from the resumption of student debt payments, could hurt the company's financial performance and reverse the stock's upward trajectory.

First Quarter Performance

Nordstrom's first quarter sales beat Wall Street's expectations. Although the company saw net sales decrease by 11.6% during the first quarter to $3.18 billion, they still came to $65.66 million, better than the market consensus.

The recent decision to cease the operations on the Canadian side of the business has had by far the biggest impact on net sales, trimming approximately 175 basis points of it.

Nordstrom Q1 Results (Seeking Alpha)

Still, if we look at the sales by segment, both the Nordstrom banner and Nordstrom Rack did not impress. The Nordstrom banner sales decreased by 11.4% meanwhile, the Nordstrom rack had a slightly bigger decline of 11.9% compared to Q1 of 2022.

In contrast to the revenue performance, gross profit margins have surprisingly increased by 110 basis points to 33.8%, largely because of the firm's attempt to increase inventory productivity.

The company ended the quarter with a loss of $1.27 per share, which was caused by pre-tax charges of $309 million related to the closure of Nordstrom Canada.

However, if we ignore the expenses related to Nordstrom Canada, the results are quite impressive. The adjusted earnings per share are $0.07, which is $0.18 higher than what Wall Street expected. This is also a significant improvement from the adjusted loss per share of $0.06 that the company had last year.

Despite declining sales, the company shared some positive updates about its recent initiatives, but the future of Nordstrom looks vague.

Challenging Outlook and More Risks

The company's efforts to expand the number of high-performing strategic brands have yielded positive results. Nordstrom Rack sales have recently improved, with April being the strongest month of the quarter.

The management will continue to improve overall customer experience and increase inventory productivity alongside the supply chain operations. The firm has no intention of losing this so important momentum. However, despite all the efforts, it seems unlikely that it will be able to surpass the impressive performance of last year.

The first half of 2022 was just an outstanding period for Nordstrom. The company benefited from the high demand that had been building up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with minimal promotional activity and low inventory levels across the industry, have created a year to remember making it particularly difficult to beat.

To make matters worse, on the 30th of June, the US Supreme Court ruled out Biden's student debt relief scheme. The program proposed scrapping up $10 000 for individuals earning less than $125 000. In addition to that, student loans are expected to be resumed from the 1st of September 2023, and payments will be due on the 1st of October 2023. This decision will jeopardize current market projections, especially around the holiday season.

At the end of August, management is expected to release Q2 results, and just like Q1, the second quarter won't be much different. Analysts estimate sales to tumble by 10.2% to approximately $3.68 billion in net revenue and earnings per share of $0.44, or approximately 46% lower than Q2 of last year.

Nordstrom EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Management anticipates that the numbers will improve in the second half of the year. However, it is important to note that during this time period, the company was in the process of eliminating excess inventory. Therefore, while the company may appear to be performing well on paper, this is not necessarily an accurate reflection of its overall performance.

For fiscal 2023 Nordstrom expects revenue to decline between 4% and 6% versus 2022, with 2.5% of that decline ($400 million) due to the closure of Nordstrom Canada. Besides, results would have been worse if it was not for the 53rd week, which will add approximately $200 million to the fourth quarter.

Earnings per share for fiscal year 2023 are expected to be between $0.60 to $1.00 and between $1.80 and $2.20, excluding the impact of Nordstrom Canada.

Valuation

Shares of Nordstrom are up 30% since the start of the year, trading at $20.7 a share but are down 5% annually.

With a forward P/E ratio of 10.4, the company trades in a similar forward P/E ratio to Kohl's (KSS) and Dillard's (DDS) at 10.5 and 8.8, respectively. The company also has a rather impressive dividend yield of 3.7%, better than Dillard's 0.25% but not as good as Kohl's 7.9%.

However, the stock is not among the cheapest either, as this place is reserved for Macy's (M), which offers a similar dividend yield of about 4% but trades a forward P/E ratio of 5.3.

The reason for Macy's low multiple is that its management predicts a sales decline between 7.5% and 6% compared to 2022, which is slightly higher than Nordstrom's predicted decline of 6% to 4%. However, even these estimates may be optimistic as UBS reiterated its Sell rating on Macy's due to their expectation for further deterioration of the consumer spending environment.

Wall Street analysts have a target price on the stock of $19.44, suggesting a downside risk of 6%. Given that the company trades at a similar range to some of its major competitors and slightly below Wall Street's target price, it is fair to say it is well-priced at this point.

Conclusion

Nordstrom's upward trajectory is at risk. The company is trading 6% above its Wall Street target price, and the resumption of student debt payments may further deteriorate the consumer spending environment putting even more pressure on sales and multiples for Nordstrom.